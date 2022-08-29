At least three killed in shooting inside Safeway supermarket in Oregon, police say

At least three people have been killed in a shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said.

In a statement Bend Police Department told ABC News that the incident was reported after 7pm on Sunday evening at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend.

The suspected shooter is among the dead.

Bend is located about 130 miles southeast of state capital Salem .

According to the police the suspect entered from the back of the shopping center and initially fired into a Costco parking lot and a Big Lots store.

He then entered the the Safeway and shot one person near the west entrance.

The injured individual was taken to a local hospital and confirmed deceased, police said.

While there were no injuries reported at the Costco parking lot and the Big Lots store, the suspect shot dead an additional person inside the Safeway.

When officers who responded to the shooting entered the Safeway they found a third individual, believed to be the shooter, dead inside the store.

Police said that officers fired no shots.

The incident is currently under investigation.