ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

At least three killed in shooting inside Safeway supermarket in Oregon, police say

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trKXW_0hZCIcRZ00

At least three people have been killed in a shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said.

In a statement Bend Police Department told ABC News that the incident was reported after 7pm on Sunday evening at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend.

The suspected shooter is among the dead.

Bend is located about 130 miles southeast of state capital Salem .

According to the police the suspect entered from the back of the shopping center and initially fired into a Costco parking lot and a Big Lots store.

He then entered the the Safeway and shot one person near the west entrance.

The injured individual was taken to a local hospital and confirmed deceased, police said.

While there were no injuries reported at the Costco parking lot and the Big Lots store, the suspect shot dead an additional person inside the Safeway.

When officers who responded to the shooting entered the Safeway they found a third individual, believed to be the shooter, dead inside the store.

Police said that officers fired no shots.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Safeway#Police#Bend Police Department#Abc News
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know

Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
The Madras Pioneer

Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26

A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Independent

The Independent

827K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy