Trump news - latest: Ex-president demands ‘new election immediately’ in latest Truth Social rant

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned against “riots in the street” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI search.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” he told Fox News, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Mr Graham levelled allegations of “double standards” by the investigators in probing matters against Mr Trump, with the aim of “getting him”.

“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” he said. “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”

The South Carolina senator also claimed that the FBI was told to “back off” investigating Hunter Biden ’s laptop in a bid to “make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election”.