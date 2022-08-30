ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news - latest: Ex-president demands ‘new election immediately’ in latest Truth Social rant

By Alex Woodward and John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPy7S_0hZAuaXJ00

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned against “riots in the street” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI search.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” he told Fox News, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Mr Graham levelled allegations of “double standards” by the investigators in probing matters against Mr Trump, with the aim of “getting him”.

“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” he said. “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”

The South Carolina senator also claimed that the FBI was told to “back off” investigating Hunter Biden ’s laptop in a bid to “make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election”.

Comments / 472

Candace Wynne
8d ago

Trump will be the beginning of civil war. I can not understand people saying they would die for this country when in fact they mean die for HIM. Its crazy 🤪

Reply(160)
115
bud
8d ago

Graham should now be charged with “incitement”. He is trying to stir the pot with Trump followers. The politicians need to realize they aren’t above the law.

Reply(17)
92
GoodManTheatre
7d ago

Dude is insane, and ppl want him back?!!! Trump is a walking threat to our nation.His fanatical worshippers are willing to replay the Civil War for fascism. I'm appealing to the cult, please, let the old deranged man-child dry up and wither away

Reply(18)
54
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times. Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Classified Information#Republicans#Fbi#Truth Social#Fox News
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

827K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy