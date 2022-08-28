Read full article on original website
OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City
In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Pedro bid rejected, interest in Portuguese starlet, Diaz and Kudus still targets
West Ham are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports Sky Sports News. Everton were linked with the Belgian over the last week but it appears they have moved on to other targets. Another rumoured target was PSV’s Cody Gakpo, though the Toffees also moved on to other players. That...
Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being. Diogo Dalot: 7/10. Had a part in the goal and didn’t...
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Arsenal v Aston Villa w/ A Bergkamp Wonderland
With Arsenal winning their first four Premier League fixtures of the season, what has Josh made of his clubs’ start to the campaign?. Are Arsenal finally developing that different side to their style of play, which has been missing for a good while now?. Given the obvious pressure that...
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City Win Convincingly, 6-0 vs Nottingham Forest: Reaction & Tweets
A great win and performances by Manchester City as they ran ough shod on Forest. Goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo amde it for a fun night in the Prem. We move on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “There are two things we have to control....
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner
Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town
We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
Real Valladolid finalizing some sort of move for Chelsea winger Kenedy — report
One of the many fringe players whom Chelsea have been trying to shift off the books this summer has been 26-year-old winger Kenedy, who never managed to establish at the club after that promising first season back in 2015-16. He did feature three times last season after getting recalled from...
Ruslan Malinovskyi to stay at Atalanta despite Spurs and Marseille interest
On the heels of one Ukraine-related Tottenham Hotspur transfer deadline day bummer story comes another one — Tottenham target and attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi is set to stay at Atalanta and will NOT be moving to Spurs or to Olympique Marseille, the other club interested in him. Bummer. We...
Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Report: Bryan Gil staying with Tottenham
With all of the incomings and outgoings that have been happening at Tottenham Hotspur this summer window, one nailed on assumption was to let Bryan Gil return to La Liga and play another year with Valencia on a loan. The cards were dealt for roughly a week, with the two...
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo
As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
Lifting the Lid: Sunderland new-boy Abdoullah Ba gives in-depth insight into who he is
Sunderland confirmed the signing of Abdoullah Ba yesterday, with the French midfielder arriving from Le Havre for a fee of €1m. Although the 19-year-old had been a regular for the Ligue 2 side and features prominently at youth level for the French national team, we know little about him.
Official: Harvey Vale signs new long-term Chelsea contract; joins Hull City on loan
Chelsea have secured the long-term future of one of the most promising players coming out of the Academy at the moment, with Harvey Vale agreeing a new three-year contract (not four, contrary to earlier reports), and then heading out on loan to Hull City for the rest of the season.
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?
Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
