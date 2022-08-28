ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City

In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being. Diogo Dalot: 7/10. Had a part in the goal and didn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thursday September 1st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
FIFA
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?

If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner

Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town

We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona

Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 30th Open Thread

TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Report: Bryan Gil staying with Tottenham

With all of the incomings and outgoings that have been happening at Tottenham Hotspur this summer window, one nailed on assumption was to let Bryan Gil return to La Liga and play another year with Valencia on a loan. The cards were dealt for roughly a week, with the two...
SB Nation

Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo

As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?

Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
