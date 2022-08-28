ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Sheriff Sale results for August 31, 2022

CI202201500 FIFTH THIRD BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s) vs HALTERMAN/ALAN/J, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 11-27937. Located at 248 WAGGONER BOULEVARD TOLEDO,OH 43612. Appraised at $50,000.00. Ann M Johnson, atty. Published on 6/22, 6/29 & 7/9/22 3WED. Sold to EVERELANA BRYANT 3315 MAYO STREET APT 208 TOLEDO,OH 43611 for $53,800.00.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Toledo, OH
Real Estate
Lucas County, OH
Business
City
Lucas, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Toledo, OH
Government
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-10877: CITY OF TOLEDO - DIVISION OF TAXATION vs BRADLEY F MATHIAS

8/31/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,580.45 with interest at 3.00% filed against BRADLEY F MATHIAS. 8/31/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 8/31/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 8/31/2022New case filing receipted. 8/31/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by...
TOLEDO, OH
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lima News

Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license

OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVG-22-10853: STEVEN MARTIN vs CARL DRAKE

8/31/2022Landlord complaint filed for restitution of property and money. Defendant CARL DRAKE, retains possession of premises at 2030 FARNHAM LOWER TOLEDO, OH 43607. Plaintiff served notice to leave premises upon defendant(s) on 08/19/2022. 8/31/2022Case set for eviction hearing on September 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm in Courtroom #9, third floor.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Property#Fifth Third Bank#Business Industry#Linus Business#Public Website
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
News Break
Politics
WTOL 11

Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
TOLEDO, OH
Sidney Daily News

Campbell and Spivey to wed

FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
FORT LORAMIE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy