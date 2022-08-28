Read full article on original website
Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
Sheriff Sale results for August 31, 2022
CI202201500 FIFTH THIRD BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s) vs HALTERMAN/ALAN/J, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 11-27937. Located at 248 WAGGONER BOULEVARD TOLEDO,OH 43612. Appraised at $50,000.00. Ann M Johnson, atty. Published on 6/22, 6/29 & 7/9/22 3WED. Sold to EVERELANA BRYANT 3315 MAYO STREET APT 208 TOLEDO,OH 43611 for $53,800.00.
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
Putnam County court records
Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
CVI-22-10877: CITY OF TOLEDO - DIVISION OF TAXATION vs BRADLEY F MATHIAS
8/31/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,580.45 with interest at 3.00% filed against BRADLEY F MATHIAS. 8/31/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 8/31/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 8/31/2022New case filing receipted. 8/31/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by...
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
CVG-22-10853: STEVEN MARTIN vs CARL DRAKE
8/31/2022Landlord complaint filed for restitution of property and money. Defendant CARL DRAKE, retains possession of premises at 2030 FARNHAM LOWER TOLEDO, OH 43607. Plaintiff served notice to leave premises upon defendant(s) on 08/19/2022. 8/31/2022Case set for eviction hearing on September 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm in Courtroom #9, third floor.
Vehicles vandalized in BG
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
Lucas County Commissioners award $100,000 in grants to community-based organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to local community-based organizations. The Lucas County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, that 10 local organizations will receive $10,000 in funding for their efforts to serve the youth, families, and individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
