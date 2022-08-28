Read full article on original website
Putin Brings Chinese And Indian Armies For Military Drills: White House Says 'Concerns...While Russia Is Waging This Unprovoked War'
Moscow is holding a major military exercise in the far east, involving Beijing and New Delhi, as Russia pushes back against the West’s attempts to isolate the Vladimir Putin-led company over his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: More than 50,000 army men and 5,000 military equipment — from Russia,...
Pound under pressure as recession looms; Europe’s energy market in ‘exceptional crisis’ – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, with sterling at its weakest point since March 2020 against the dollar
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
Unpredictable Solomon Islands fuels U.S. concern as China's influence grows
SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Months after the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with China, its leader has repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington's concern but not deterring it from trying to keep the Pacific nation out of Beijing's orbit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On This Day: Japan signs unconditional surrender ending WWII
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1666, the Great Fire of London began. It destroyed 13,000 houses in four days. In 1935, a hurricane hit the Florida Keys, killing more than 350 people. In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along...
Aid continues to arrive in Pakistan as deaths from floods pass 1,200
Planes carrying fresh supplies are forming a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll passed 1,200, officials have said with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to...
