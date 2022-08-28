Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer Geer
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
nrgmediadixon.com
AP- Week 2 Illinois High School Football Rankings
(AP) – Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1) Maine South. O’Fallon. Naperville North. Edwardsville. Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine...
illinois.edu
Controversial LIV Golf Tour Visits Illinois
Professional golf is making another stop in Chicagoland, but it’s not the PGA adding to its calendar. The new LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to host a tournament Sept.16-18 at the Rich Harvest Farms golf course and country club in the western suburb of Sugar Grove near Aurora, Ill. The tournament is surrounded by some controversies — it has prompted pushback from human rights groups and critics, saying the tournament is covering Saudi Arabia’s shoddy human rights record.
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Golf Digest
This 23-year-old bought a golf course and is living all of our dreams
It’s not abnormal to treat yourself to an expensive item after catching the golf bug. Some might opt for new equipment or some lessons, but Tyler Luedtke from Plymouth, Wis., went bigger. He bought a golf course. And he’s only 23 years old. What started as a half-joking...
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
advantagenews.com
Study ranks several Illinois cities among worst real estate markets in the U.S.
A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth. At the bottom of...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
WIFR
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
idesignarch.com
Luxury Lakeside Family Cottage on Geneva Lake
This lovely custom home in Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin is a luxurious waterfront property in a tranquil setting. Designed by Lake Geneva Architects, the home features a dreamy design and meticulous craftsmanship.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today
Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
cwbchicago.com
16 months after having murder sentence commuted, Chicago man is caught driving a stolen van, prosecutors say
Gerald Reed, whose life sentence for two Chicago murders was commuted by Gov. JB Pritzker last year, is facing new felony charges after Chicago police allegedly caught him in possession of a stolen van that belongs to the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Pritzker purportedly commuted Reed’s murder sentence in April...
Lightfoot blames social media after drag racers kill woman, throw rocks at police
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed social media companies for amplifying criminal behavior after a woman bystander was killed in a drag race crash and an unruly crowd threw rocks at responding police cars. “Their failure to be proactive in addressing these issues to work proactively with law enforcement is an absolute […]
Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday. This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15. Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.
