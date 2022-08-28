ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

AP- Week 2 Illinois High School Football Rankings

(AP) – Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1) Maine South. O’Fallon. Naperville North. Edwardsville. Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

Controversial LIV Golf Tour Visits Illinois

Professional golf is making another stop in Chicagoland, but it’s not the PGA adding to its calendar. The new LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to host a tournament Sept.16-18 at the Rich Harvest Farms golf course and country club in the western suburb of Sugar Grove near Aurora, Ill. The tournament is surrounded by some controversies — it has prompted pushback from human rights groups and critics, saying the tournament is covering Saudi Arabia’s shoddy human rights record.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
WIFR

Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America

(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
Q985

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today

Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday.  This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15. Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

