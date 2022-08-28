Khloe Kardashian opens up about life as a mother of two. Khloe Kardashian says she's all about being a mom of two in her first major interview since welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex, Tristan Thompson. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloe told Elle in a Q&A published Tuesday, Aug. 30. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," she continued. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much." Khloe, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, confirmed through her rep in early August that True now has a baby brother who arrived via surrogate after being conceived in November 2021. Khloe had reportedly hoped to keep the baby news quiet both to "protect the surrogate" and for her own "mental health," according to E! News. The baby news came just months after Tristan apologized publicly to Khloe when a paternity test confirmed he'd fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloe were still together. Speaking to Elle, Khloe also pointed out that mistakes have their own kind of value. "We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said when asked if she had "any wisdom to share" from her experience running Good American and beyond. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself," she said. "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business. It's great when people know to ask for help because you don't know everything, but a lot of people are too embarrassed to admit that."

