Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Rap In The Metaverse During VMAs And Twitter Wants Out
The two rappers performed as Bored Ape NFTs in a colorful, psychedelic performance during the MTV award show on Sunday.
wonderwall.com
Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence on new baby boy with ex, Tristan Thompson, plus more news
Khloe Kardashian opens up about life as a mother of two. Khloe Kardashian says she's all about being a mom of two in her first major interview since welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex, Tristan Thompson. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloe told Elle in a Q&A published Tuesday, Aug. 30. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," she continued. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much." Khloe, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, confirmed through her rep in early August that True now has a baby brother who arrived via surrogate after being conceived in November 2021. Khloe had reportedly hoped to keep the baby news quiet both to "protect the surrogate" and for her own "mental health," according to E! News. The baby news came just months after Tristan apologized publicly to Khloe when a paternity test confirmed he'd fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloe were still together. Speaking to Elle, Khloe also pointed out that mistakes have their own kind of value. "We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said when asked if she had "any wisdom to share" from her experience running Good American and beyond. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself," she said. "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business. It's great when people know to ask for help because you don't know everything, but a lot of people are too embarrassed to admit that."
‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance
Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining. The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
TMZ.com
DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Performance
Bad Bunny is showing some love for a few of his backup dancers. The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, let things get steamy when he performed his new single, "Tití Me Preguntó," during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Bad...
Irv Gotti dishes on Murder Inc. Records, Ashanti at 2022 VMAs: 'Wish you all the best'
Irv Gotti chats with USA TODAY about his BET docuseries, the backlash over his Ashanti comments and more at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Mother of Kodak Black’s Daughter Says Yak Doesn’t Want Her Watching Minnie Mouse Because He Doesn’t Like Rats
Kodak Black is not feeling the magical world of Walt Disney. According to the mother of Kodak’s daughter, Yak doesn’t want his child watching Minnie Mouse because he doesn’t like rats. Last Sunday (Aug. 28), Kodak Black's baby's mother, Maranda Johnson, jumped on her Twitter account and...
Yung Gravy confirms he’s dating Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Nicole Easterling
Rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, have confirmed they are dating.The couple made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) evening, walking the red carpet together and sharing a kiss in front of the cameras.Yung Gravy, 26, told MTV he contacted Easterling, 46, online because he thought she was “fine”.The pair said they initially got to know each other over FaceTime before meeting in person.“You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
If you believe the papers, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stallion will join the cast of the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. To what capacity, however, is still unclear. Will she be a superhero, a “normal” person, a musician? Unclear.
Comments / 0