The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
Reuters

Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year

HELSINKI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement. Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.
ECONOMY

