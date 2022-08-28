Read full article on original website
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year
HELSINKI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement. Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.
