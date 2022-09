PHOENIX (AP) — After a few years of floundering at or near the bottom of the NL West, the Arizona Diamondbacks are starting to look like a pretty good baseball team. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the D-backs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night for their sixth win in the past seven games. It continues a roll they’ve enjoyed for the past six weeks. They’re 22-16 since the All-Star break and have moved into third place in the division, passing the Giants and Rockies. That might not seem like much, but for a team that lost 110 games last season, it’s a vast improvement.

