Yung Gravy’s History With Addison Rae’s Family Explained: From His Romance With Sheri Easterling to a Feud With Monty Lopez

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Moving on in the public eye. Addison Rae 's family drama quickly became a topic of conversation when her mother, Sheri Easterling , sparked romance rumors with Yung Gravy following her split from Monty Lopez .

In June 2022, social media users noticed that Rae and Easterling both unfollowed Lopez on Instagram. One month later, a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash claimed she was in a relationship with Lopez — who allegedly lied about his marriage being over.

At the time, Lopez did not publicly respond to the accusations. Easterling, however, took to social media to acknowledge major changes in her life.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” the mother of three wrote via Instagram Story in July 2022. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

The internet personality noted that her focus would continue to be on her family , adding, "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love, support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Later that month, Gravy and Easterling started an online flirtation after the Minnesota native offered to take her on a date . “I win???” she replied in the comments section. “I never win anything.”

Meanwhile, Lopez slammed Gravy's public display of affection toward his estranged wife . “When Yung Gravy won’t accept a boxing match," the Louisiana native captioned a TikTok video where he challenged the rapper to a fight.

Gravy, for his part, didn't seem fazed by the feud. “I didn’t know she was married,” he explained on a Barstool Sports podcast in August 2022. “I am aware it would be frowned upon. I [would be] pretty mad if I was the husband. I learned afterwards.”

That same month, the "Mr. Clean" performer and Easterling packed on the PDA during their first public outing as a couple. "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match," Gravy told TV personality Nessa Diab during an interview at the MTV Video Music Awards , shortly before making out with his date in front of the cameras.

Scroll down for a guide to Gravy's history with Rae and her family:

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

