Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday, joining his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade. “Sion has the huge honor of announcing the arrival of Mario Balotelli in its ranks,” the club said, adding the 32-year-old...
Barcelona clears more salary cap room on deadline day

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona was busy in the beginning of the transfer window trying to boost its squad and making some high-profile signings that included Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Near the transfer deadline, though, the focus was mainly on getting rid of players to clear up some extra salary...
English soccer flaunts financial power in $2.2 billion spree

A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed the $2.2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and — belatedly — Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads. The headline transfer on...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Van Bronckhorst's blast

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Bronckhorst's left-footed rocket. Giovanni van Bronckhorst wasn’t known as a scorer throughout his...
Transfer Deadline Day: 5 questions around Ronaldo, Pulisic, USMNT

The summer transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe on Thursday. Here are five big questions following a wild two months. How will Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United coexist?. Sometimes the biggest deals are the ones that don't get done; Cristiano Ronaldo's failed exit from Old Trafford falls into...
