3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1

ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
NCUA Awards More Than $1.5M in CDRLF Grants

ALEXANDRIA, Va. –NCUA has awarded more than $1.5 million in Community Development Revolving Loan Fund grants to help 90 low-income credit unions expand outreach to underserved communities, participate in mentoring relationships, receive training, and improve digital services and security. NCUA said it has awarded grants ranging from $1,400 to...
California and Nevada Leagues Present Honors, Awards

ONTARIO, Calif.–The California and Nevada Leagues have named the winners of their League Awards. The awards will be presented during the REACH 2022 event in Palm Desert. The leagues’ highest honor, which recognizes excellence in credit union philosophy and a lifetime of contributions to the California/Nevada credit union movements, has been awarded to Jeff Napper, president and CEO of LBS Financial Credit Union.
Indiana Members Foundation Funds $63K in Good Works

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded $63,000 in scholarships and grants through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program, Mike and Marti Ney “People Helping People” Grant, Terry Renick Legacy Golf Grant, and the Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant for the Arts Program.
