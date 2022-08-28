Read full article on original website
3 Credit Unions in 3 States Seeking to Merge Into 1
ATLANTA–Three credit unions in three different states have announced plans to merge with each other. The $95-million Pinnacle Credit Union in Atlanta, the $51-million MUNA FCU in Meridian, Miss., and the $80-million RVA Financial Credit Union in Richmond, Va. said they are seeking to combine pending regulatory approval and membership votes.
NCUA Awards More Than $1.5M in CDRLF Grants
ALEXANDRIA, Va. –NCUA has awarded more than $1.5 million in Community Development Revolving Loan Fund grants to help 90 low-income credit unions expand outreach to underserved communities, participate in mentoring relationships, receive training, and improve digital services and security. NCUA said it has awarded grants ranging from $1,400 to...
California and Nevada Leagues Present Honors, Awards
ONTARIO, Calif.–The California and Nevada Leagues have named the winners of their League Awards. The awards will be presented during the REACH 2022 event in Palm Desert. The leagues’ highest honor, which recognizes excellence in credit union philosophy and a lifetime of contributions to the California/Nevada credit union movements, has been awarded to Jeff Napper, president and CEO of LBS Financial Credit Union.
Indiana Members Foundation Funds $63K in Good Works
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded $63,000 in scholarships and grants through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program, Mike and Marti Ney “People Helping People” Grant, Terry Renick Legacy Golf Grant, and the Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant for the Arts Program.
Wisconsin’s Royal CU Completes Acquisition of 3 Bank Branches, Mortgage Operation in Minnesota
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Royal Credit Union (Royal) said its partial acquisition of Lake Area Bank in Minnesota is complete. The acquisition includes retail offices in Hugo, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, as well as Lake Area Mortgage in Arden Hills, Minn. Member accounts were converted August 27-28 and...
Navy FCU Member Seeking Class Action Status For Suit Over Losses on Zelle Responds to Effort to Dismiss
VIENNA, Va.–A member of Navy FCU who is suing the credit union and seeking class action status alleging fraud related to its Zelle offering has responded to the credit union’s dismissal motion. As CUToday.info reported earlier,Jacqueline Wilkins filed a class action lawsuit against Navy Federal claiming it did...
