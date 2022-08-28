ONTARIO, Calif.–The California and Nevada Leagues have named the winners of their League Awards. The awards will be presented during the REACH 2022 event in Palm Desert. The leagues’ highest honor, which recognizes excellence in credit union philosophy and a lifetime of contributions to the California/Nevada credit union movements, has been awarded to Jeff Napper, president and CEO of LBS Financial Credit Union.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO