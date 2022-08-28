Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Comments / 0