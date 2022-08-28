Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Former Patriots great rips dysfunctional offense: 'Josh McDaniels' team look more like the Patriots'
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels. The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in...
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year
The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request
The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."
Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
Falcons' Calvin Ridley reportedly a target of gang-related celebrity home robberies
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley surprised many in the NFL community when he announced last Halloween that he was stepping away from competitive football for an unspecified amount of time to focus on his mental well-being. Ridley's name was in headlines for a much different reason this past...
Attorney: Saints safety Marcus Maye 'vehemently denies' allegation following aggravated assault arrest
The New Orleans Saints surprised many earlier this week when they shipped off starting DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. With free agency acquisitions Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye joining the team's secondary this summer though, perhaps fans in the "Big Easy" felt the group could sustain the loss of Gardner-Johnson.
