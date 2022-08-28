ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year

The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Allen Iverson
Yardbarker

Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request

The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Philadelphia 76ers#American Football#Mitchell Ness#Nike Air Force 1 Shoes
Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard

Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."

Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans

The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy