Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East, Sioux City North ready for 'meaningful' showdown Friday
SIOUX CITY — One team wants to control the tempo, while the other wants to make sure it doesn’t make dumb mistakes. Olsen Stadium will feature a metro matchup at 7 p.m. Friday night between East and North. The two programs are off to good starts on the season, and both have realistic goals of making the Class 5A playoffs.
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City receives 600 Bibles from an anonymous Omaha donor
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School was donated 600 Bibles from a donor in Omaha. This is a first for the school and the unidentified donor has no ties to the school, said Janet Flanagan, director of annual giving. The Bibles arrived earlier this week, but an announcement and...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School sets its homecoming week plans
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City to see return of ArtSplash this weekend
SIOUX CITY -- An art show that was inaugurated 29 years ago has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition. Celebrating visual, performing and even the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the second year in a row. "Previously, ArtSplash had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
Sioux City Journal
Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd. Police reported...
Sioux City Journal
Leading causes of death in Sioux City area, 1999-2020
Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Sioux City Journal
A Labor Day Weekend tradition, ArtSplash hits stride as it returns to downtown Sioux City
"Do what you love to do," Chello Sherman remembered telling her four children. "Then, the rest will follow." Unfortunately, the Sioux City woman didn't always take her own advice. "I loved making art as a child but stopped for more than 35 years," Sherman said. "I encouraged my kids to...
Sioux City Journal
Heart disease runs in the family for these Siouxland residents
SIOUX CITY — About a decade ago, Hollie Fahrendholz began feeling as if her heart was skipping a beat. During the episodes, which occurred randomly, the Sioux City woman said her chest felt heavy and that it was "almost hard to breathe." "It kind of worried me because my...
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty of bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
Sioux City Journal
Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide
SIOUX CITY — Heart disease killed more Siouxlanders than any other cause of death from 1999 to 2020. Heart disease, which refers to several types of heart conditions, including heart attack, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, is also the leading cause of death nationally. However, Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City murder suspect says shooting necessary to protect herself
SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself. Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center naturalist will host two monarch butterfly tagging events
Naturalist Theresa Kruid talks about two monarch butterfly tagging events that will be held early next month. One will be Sept. 8 at the Sioux City Prairie and the other is on Sept. 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment
Omaha Nation Public School teacher Brenda Hunter Murphy talks about the school's outdoor garden Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Macy, Nebraska. Lessons in the garden are designed to bring students closer to nature and the environment and to teach about traditional food and medicinal plants.
Sioux City Journal
New $69 million Woodbury County Jail site sees significant progress
SIOUX CITY — The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
Sioux City Journal
2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart
SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.
Comments / 0