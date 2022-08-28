SIOUX CITY — Heart disease killed more Siouxlanders than any other cause of death from 1999 to 2020. Heart disease, which refers to several types of heart conditions, including heart attack, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, is also the leading cause of death nationally. However, Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

