Grim Reaper Vocalist Steve Grimmett Has Died at 62

Steve Grimmett, frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. Grimmett can be seen front and center in the press photo below. The singer's brother Mark delivered the news in a message on social media, stating, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx." An official cause of death was not revealed.
