Read full article on original website
Related
Anthrax Cover Part of Pantera’s ‘Domination’ in Honor of Dimebag Darrell’s Birthday
At their Aug. 20 show in Detroit, thrash legends Anthrax played a portion of Pantera's "Domination" in honor of what would've been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 56th birthday. The moment came deep into Anthrax's set as the group played the song's signature breakdown before launching into a much different cover...
Anthrax Tapped Familiar Face to ‘Understudy’ for Their Summer Tour
Post-COVID lockdown touring has provided its fair share of challenges for acts attempting to return to the road, but Anthrax now apparently now have an "understudy" should illness, injury or an unexpected absence strike. And for many Anthrax fans, that face is a familiar one - guitarist Paul Crook. Crook...
Grim Reaper Vocalist Steve Grimmett Has Died at 62
Steve Grimmett, frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. Grimmett can be seen front and center in the press photo below. The singer's brother Mark delivered the news in a message on social media, stating, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx." An official cause of death was not revealed.
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Mustaine Blames Megadeth’s Former Management for Marty Friedman’s Departure
Sometimes musicians simply move on from the band that they're in, but other times, there was a catalyst that caused the split. Such was the case with Marty Friedman and Megadeth. Apparently, he reached a breaking point that caused him to quit the legendary thrash group. The story doesn't come...
Yep, There’s a Pop-Punk Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Now
Metallica and pop-punk? You know it had to happen. So prepare yourself — there's now a pop-punk cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Created by the artists Todd Barriage and Kala, the pop-punk take on the classic metal cut was no doubt spurred by the song's renewed popularity thanks to Stranger Things 4.
Ex-Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Has Died at 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who played on the band's Dusk and Her Embrace and Cruelty and the Beast albums, died at age 48 on Aug. 21. The news was confirmed by his wife Antoinette, who shared a message on the musician's Facebook page:. Rest in Peace, you...
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Demi Lovato Plays a Super Metal-Looking Guitar on ‘Fallon’
Demi Lovato rocked a heavy metal-looking guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The pop star who turns to rock on HOLY FVCK — the album's out Friday (Aug. 19) — acts as Tonight Show guest host through Thursday (Aug. 18). On Tuesday's (Aug. 16)...
Inside Robb Flynn’s Love for Brutal Anime Show ‘Attack on Titan’ + Machine Head’s New Concept Album
Machine Head have been at it for more than 30 years now. After several 'An Evening With' tours, which finds the band, led by guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, performing two sets each night and after dominating the world's biggest stages, what could be left to achieve?. The Oakland heavy metal force...
Iron Maiden Artist Derek Riggs Designs New Benefit Shirt for Paul Di’Anno
Artist Derek Riggs, who's best known for creating Iron Maiden's album covers and their beloved mascot Eddie, has designed a new benefit T-shirt to help raise money for the band's former vocalist Paul Di'Anno so he can cover his medical treatments. The singer has been wheelchair-bound for several years due to various health ailments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: How Woodstock ’99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos
The original Woodstock, which took place in August of 1969, was an important weekend for the counterculture movement, and featured performances from some of the biggest musical acts at the time. Organized by Michael Lang, it was meant to be three days of "peace and music," and while its initial...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Does His Best Robert Plant Impression on TikTok
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl. In...
Watch Bruce Dickinson Show Off His Dance Moves at Son Austin’s Wedding
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among the best when it comes to commanding the stage, but what about a dance floor? Fans got the answer to that questions when footage of the singer boogying at his son Austin's wedding emerged online. The 31-year-old son of the Maiden frontman and his...
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Carson Daly – ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ at Woodstock ’99
The 22nd anniversary of Woodstock '99 recently passed, but the chaotic, riot-filled fest is back on the public radar thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. Former MTV VJ Carson Daly is among those who've reflected on the events of Woodstock '99 via social media, summing up his experience at the festival by stating, "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."
Richie Faulkner Wanted to Go Home Instead of to Hospital Amid Nearly Fatal Aorta Rupture
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner considers himself lucky in many ways after the events of Sept. 26, 2021. That was the night he was onstage with Judas Priest at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville when his aorta ruptured as the band was finishing their performance. In a new interview with Guitar World, Faulkner details some of the events that happened in order for him to have gotten the emergency surgery he needed that night.
Kiko Loureiro Recalls Nerves Before First Show With Megadeth
Megadeth’s long-awaited new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, will finally be released on Sept. 2. It’s an absolute apocalyptic thrash masterclass, and we hopped on Zoom with guitarist Kiko Loureiro to chat about working with Dave Mustaine on the record and how he felt before his very first show with the iconic group.
How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream
On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0