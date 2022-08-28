ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Devil in Ohio review: Troubled girls and satanic cults is Netflix as usual – but entertaining nonetheless

It’s hard to recall a time when Netflix Original indeed meant “original”. Lately, it’s been adaptation after adaptation. The output varies in quality, most coming in at a mid-level rating best described as “background noise while I do my laundry” but a few surpass all expectations (The Queen’s Gambit). Others make me reconsider my subscription for good (Echoes). The latest to throw its hat in the ring is Devil in Ohio, not to be confused with the streamer’s Robert Pattinson film The Devil All the Time, a sinister tale incidentally also set in Ohio.The eight-episode series puts to screen Daria...
The Crown: JK urges Kelly Brook to stop showing him her risqué photo that will appear in Netflix series

Kelly Brook left co-radio host JK redfaced after showing him a risqué photo of herself that will feature in The Crown.The model and presenter has revealed that producers of the Netflix series requested they use the photo in a scene in the show’s sixth season that will be set in either 1999 or the early 2000s, at the height pf Brook’s fame.Brook, who co-hosts Heart Breakfast with Jamiroquai singer JK, showed ‘the picture in question” on her phone, revealing that “it would be printed as a poster, and it would be put up in one of the character’s dressing...
AOL Corp

Remembering Elton John's 'Candle in the Wind 1997,' the megahit that grew out of a friendship

You probably remember where you were when you heard the shocking news that Princess Diana had died in a Paris car crash. It was Aug. 31, 1997 — 25 years ago this week. Elton John, who was a close friend of Diana’s, was asked to sing at her funeral service at Westminster Abbey six days later. He reached back to a classic he and his lyricist, Bernie Taupin, had written in 1973 as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe — another world-famous blonde who had died at the age of 36.
