Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Flaunt Their Romance in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are still going strong after over three years of dating. Their romance began while the Amazon founder was still married to his then-wife Mackenzie Scott, and she was married to high-powered Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell (who might regret introducing them in the first place).
What to stream Labor Day weekend: 'Rings of Power,' 'Rick and Morty'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Fantasy fans rejoice as the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series arrives on Amazon Prime, along with the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis on HBO Max, the new season of Rick and Morty on Hulu, and a trio of new series on Netflix. Here...
Pinocchio to Thor: Love and Thunder – the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Tom Hanks – who else? – plays Geppetto in Disney’s remake of the nosy classic, while Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding god is back for another comic adventure
Devil in Ohio review: Troubled girls and satanic cults is Netflix as usual – but entertaining nonetheless
It’s hard to recall a time when Netflix Original indeed meant “original”. Lately, it’s been adaptation after adaptation. The output varies in quality, most coming in at a mid-level rating best described as “background noise while I do my laundry” but a few surpass all expectations (The Queen’s Gambit). Others make me reconsider my subscription for good (Echoes). The latest to throw its hat in the ring is Devil in Ohio, not to be confused with the streamer’s Robert Pattinson film The Devil All the Time, a sinister tale incidentally also set in Ohio.The eight-episode series puts to screen Daria...
The Crown: JK urges Kelly Brook to stop showing him her risqué photo that will appear in Netflix series
Kelly Brook left co-radio host JK redfaced after showing him a risqué photo of herself that will feature in The Crown.The model and presenter has revealed that producers of the Netflix series requested they use the photo in a scene in the show’s sixth season that will be set in either 1999 or the early 2000s, at the height pf Brook’s fame.Brook, who co-hosts Heart Breakfast with Jamiroquai singer JK, showed ‘the picture in question” on her phone, revealing that “it would be printed as a poster, and it would be put up in one of the character’s dressing...
Remembering Elton John's 'Candle in the Wind 1997,' the megahit that grew out of a friendship
You probably remember where you were when you heard the shocking news that Princess Diana had died in a Paris car crash. It was Aug. 31, 1997 — 25 years ago this week. Elton John, who was a close friend of Diana’s, was asked to sing at her funeral service at Westminster Abbey six days later. He reached back to a classic he and his lyricist, Bernie Taupin, had written in 1973 as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe — another world-famous blonde who had died at the age of 36.
