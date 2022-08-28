TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO