Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee resident receives new home

FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38, the average price per gallon of unleaded when President Joe Biden took office on January 1, 2021. “We’re trying to show how inflation has increased and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy

Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy, 98, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. He was born in Tuscola, Ill., on Aug. 20, 1924. He was the first son of John (Jack) Kennedy and Lois Woods Kennedy. Known as Bobby Jack he graduated from Tuscola community high school in May...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Black-owned food truck opens near campus

A new up and coming Black-owned food truck, 9th Ave Café, has become a popular food truck. It is a family- owned business. Will and Walt Williams, brothers and Tallahassee natives, decided to open a family food truck business in the beginning part of 2022 in honor of their grandmother.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 31, 2022

Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU PD monitors more than 1,500 cameras

As the fall semester dawns and students begin to settle into their classes, they may find that it’s more than just Florida A&M University professors welcoming them back with a smile. A new initiative by the Department of Campus Safety and Security has produced dozens of signs on campus...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL

