WCTV
Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
WCTV
Tallahassee resident receives new home
The availability of Narcan means fewer people are dying from overdoses, but Narcan usages aren't being reported as frequently, according to Peoria Recovery Project Co-founder Denise Backes. FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time...
Farm Share to distribute food in Havana
Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Havana Saturday.
WCTV
Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38, the average price per gallon of unleaded when President Joe Biden took office on January 1, 2021. “We’re trying to show how inflation has increased and...
wtxl.com
Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
‘I wasn’t expecting that’: Rodeo attendee reacts to bull escape at Florida State Fairgrounds
A bull escaped at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch Rodeofest over the weekend causing panic amongst guests.
ecbpublishing.com
Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy
Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy, 98, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. He was born in Tuscola, Ill., on Aug. 20, 1924. He was the first son of John (Jack) Kennedy and Lois Woods Kennedy. Known as Bobby Jack he graduated from Tuscola community high school in May...
thefamuanonline.com
Black-owned food truck opens near campus
A new up and coming Black-owned food truck, 9th Ave Café, has become a popular food truck. It is a family- owned business. Will and Walt Williams, brothers and Tallahassee natives, decided to open a family food truck business in the beginning part of 2022 in honor of their grandmother.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central
The Thomas County Central and Bainbridge match-up has been very one sided over the past decade.
WCTV
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
WCTV
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Florida A&M leadership bears responsibility, blame for eligibility crisis
Florida A&M has been plagued by compliance and academics issues for the better part of the decade. Someone has to take the blame. The post Florida A&M leadership bears responsibility, blame for eligibility crisis appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Florida A&M Football Players Lawyer Up Amid NCAA Eligibility Controversy
Florida A&M University football players Isaiah Land and Cameron Covin have hired a lawyer amid controversial eligibility issues. The post Florida A&M Football Players Lawyer Up Amid NCAA Eligibility Controversy appeared first on NewsOne.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 31, 2022
Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU PD monitors more than 1,500 cameras
As the fall semester dawns and students begin to settle into their classes, they may find that it’s more than just Florida A&M University professors welcoming them back with a smile. A new initiative by the Department of Campus Safety and Security has produced dozens of signs on campus...
Florida A&M University working on hiring more compliance officers
The Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.
WCTV
Gadsden County religious leaders hold a ‘Stop the Violence Rally’ following a string of shootings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department arrested twenty-three year old Arderrious Smith in connection to the shooting deaths of two young adults Monday. 20 year-old Auadre Kirkland was killed on august 21st and then 18 year old Ashanti Lewis was murdered 5 days later. On Tuesday night, community...
WJHG-TV
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
FAMU President Robinson addresses concerns raised by football players
Florida A&M President Dr. Larry Robinson held a press conference on Tuesday to directly address compliance concerns in response to a seven page letter the 2022 Rattler Football Team released to him.
