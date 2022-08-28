Read full article on original website
Archbishop Rummel announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class
Since 1997, Archbishop Rummel High School has honored over 100 distinguished men for their contributions to Raider Athletics. Today, we are pleased to announce that four additional names will be added to our Athletic Hall of Fame roster of excellence. Join us in congratulating Kirk Bullinger ’87, Johnny Calcote ’09,...
Southeastern Louisiana’s Jones and Griffin earn Southland weekly soccer honors
HAMMOND, La – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University Women’s soccer team, Emma Jones and Olivia Griffin earned Southland Conference Players of the week. Jones, a junior defender, won Southland defensive player of the week. Jones helped SLU to its first shutout of the 2022 season in Friday’s 3-0 victory to Jackson State. She also took a feed from teammate Claire Huston and scored a goal in the 58th minute to give Southeastern a 2-0 cushion.
Desormeaux era at Cajun Field begins as Ragin’ Cajuns host Lions in Herbert Heymann Classic
LAFAYETTE – The Michael Desormeaux era at Cajun Field officially kicks off on Saturday when the defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team hosts in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available...
Privateers Cross Country Men & Women ranked Top 10 in South Central Region by USTFCCC
NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Cross Country programs continued to receive regional recognition with the release of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s preseason rankings on Tuesday afternoon. Both the men’s and women’s programs were ranked No. 10 in the...
Fair Grounds to offer $8.5 million in stakes purses this season
NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced that 65 stakes worth a combined $8.5 million, up more than $700,000 from last season, will be offered during the 80-day, 2022-23 Thoroughbred meet. In each of the 13 unretricted, non-graded stakes, purses have been increased by $25,000. In addition, twelve new Louisiana-bred stakes have been added to the schedule, including six over the first two days of the meet.
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
Former County Correctional Officer Gets Nine Years for Shooting Man in McKinleyville Bar
Former Correctional Officer Timothy Sean O’Brien has been sentenced to nine years in state prison for shooting a patron at a McKinleyville bar. This morning Judge Kelly Neel sentenced the 56-year-old O’Brien to the low term of five years for attempted murder, plus the middle term of four years for use of a firearm. He also was ordered to pay $350,000 in restitution to the victim, Ethan S. Jacobs.
