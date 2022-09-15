Halloween Events Happening Around Acadiana

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner and there are always great events that happen around this time of the year.

Here is a listing of some events that are happening around Acadiana:

The Pumpkin Patch will be open from October 7-31, 2022.Weekdays, 2 pm-7 pmSaturdays, 9 am-5 pmSundays 9 am-5 pm St. Barnabas Episcopal Church is located at 400 Camellia Blvd. St. Barnabas will be selling pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes, and colors. They will have multiple photo op areas set up for families each day that the patch is open. They will have concessions, face painting, professional photographers, and vendor fairs on Saturdays and Sundays, October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30 featuring a variety of goods from local artists, vendors, and business owners.Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Veteran’s Park in Breaux Bridge, La. The event will be from 10 am- 3 pm There will be Pumpkins, arts and crafts, face painting, fun jumps, food, vendor booths, and much more.

“Treats at the Village”:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 6-8 pm at LARC’s Acadian Village.

This event is a trick-or-treating experience for individuals with special needs and their family members.

You can RSVP HERE for the event.

4th Annual Trunk or Treat in Broussard:

Truck or Treat will take place on October 22, 2022, from 5-8 pm at St. Julien Park in Broussard.

There will be lots of vendors passing out candy for the kiddos but you can also expect a live DJ, games, a petting zoo, fun jumps, photo booths, and a costume contest.

This event is free to the public.

“Fallin’ Into Fun” Family Fall Fest:

October 23, 2022, at Moncus Park.

This is a free event for the public.

There will be candy, carnival games, and trick-or-treating.

Opelousas Trick or Treat Trail at South City Park:

Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 4-6 pm.

Crow Fest 2022:

October 29, 2022, from 6-8 pm in Downtown Carencro.

The event will start at City Hall/Pavilion and make its way down to University.

There will be trick or treating, games, lots of food, a crow hunt, a costume contest, and a carved pumpkin contest.

Autumn in the Oaks:

October 29, 2022, from 5-9 pm at Moncus Park.

Autumn in the Oaks is a free event for the public.

Autumn in The Oaks will feature children’s trick or treating, activities, local food vendors, and hay rides. There will also be a pumpkin patch and a maze which will be a perfect backdrop for some sweet family photos.

