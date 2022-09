JP Morgan Chase, the world’s largest funder of the fossil fuel industry, is soon hosting its annual Corporate Challenge race in San Francisco and around the world. The purpose of this 3.5 mile race is to give employees of Chase and other companies an “opportunity to gather outside of work and enjoy the benefits of fitness, friendly competition and team celebration” — while they continue to destroy the future of life on the planet. Come tell them: Not so fast!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO