Read full article on original website
Roberto's
3d ago
kept saying during the draft they should have tried trading Tyron while he had some value. He was way to unreliable.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot. Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
RELATED PEOPLE
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: WR Michael Gallup Passes Physical, Moves Off PUP
CowboysSI.com has been told that on Tuesday afternoon, right after having been kept on Dallas' 53-man roster, the rehabbing Gallup passed his physical and is being moved off PUP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters to meet with Dallas Cowboys; 3 reasons it’s a perfect match
For a good decade earlier in his career, Jason Peters was among the best left tackles in the NFL. We’re
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick
The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April. Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Risky Quarterback Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly going outside the box when setting their 53-man roster. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are cutting backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Having released Ben DiNucci on Sunday night, Dak Prescott is their only active signal-caller. It's an unconventional decision, but it's almost...
Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019
On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters To Meet With Dallas Cowboys
Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters reportedly will meet with the Dallas Cowboys this week. “America’s Team” is in desperate need of offensive line depth after losing Tyron Smith for multiple months. The 40-year-old has dominated the left tackle position throughout his career, earning nine Pro Bowls in...
Comments / 6