Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
bgfalconmedia.com
DORA expansion approved by city council
The Bowling Green City Council approved an application on August 15 that will amend and update the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). DORA was first established in BG in 2020 in response to the pandemic and in efforts to bolster downtown BG. According to the new DORA application submitted on...
bgfalconmedia.com
Lt. Gov. Husted visits BGSU
On Aug. 29, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner stopped by Bowling Green State University to meet students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics. BGSU students provided demonstrations in the robotics and engineering labs in the Technology Building, which highlighted the university’s...
bgfalconmedia.com
A Look Inside Athletics: Stacy Kosciak
BOWLING GREEN, OHIO- In the wake of the recent dismissal of former athletic director Bob Moosbrugger, Bowling Green State University is now in the process of finding the next permanent person to become the face of the athletic program. Meanwhile, Falcon Athletics has a new person, at least on an...
bgfalconmedia.com
Falcon Football headed to Los Angeles for season-opening battle against Bruins
BOWLING GREEN, OHIO- Bowling Green Football heads to California this week as they are set to take on the UCLA Bruins in the opening weekend matchup. The week started off interesting for the Falcons with running back Terion Stewart ruling himself out for the season. This will likely force Matt McDonald and the rest of the offense to shift to a pass heavy attack against the Bruins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Violent storms blamed for at least 3 fatalities across Midwest
A 14-year-old girl in Michigan and an 11-year-old boy in Arkansas were among the dead on Monday. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands remained without power well into Tuesday. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms that ripped across the Midwest on Monday evening was blamed for killing at least three people and resulted in power being cut off for hundreds of thousands across five states. At one point on Monday, nearly 700,000 were without power in Michigan, the hardest-hit state. By late Tuesday afternoon, more than 360,000 customers remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
WTOL-TV
Strong storms, winds enter Toledo metro Monday evening; warning in effect | WTOL 11 Weather - 8/29
A severe thunderstorm warning in Lucas and Wood counties is scheduled to expire at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Storms have been generating wind damage across the area.
Ohio woman killed by falling tree in backyard due to storms
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
huroninsider.com
House on 250 up for sale for $590,000
SANDUSKY – One of the few remaining houses in the commercial section of Route 250 has been place up for sale. The house, located at 3502 Milan Road, has been used for commercial purposes for many years and is currently zoned to be an office building. It is located next to and currently owned by the Corso’s Flower & Garden Center. Most recently, the house was used as offices for Corso’s and the yard was used for storage and a show area.
sent-trib.com
Body found in Maumee River identified
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
Ohio Turnpike toll booth changes: Here’s what you need to know
Work is underway to modernize the Ohio Turnpike and drivers are already seeing some of the changes. As part of the turnpike's new toll collection system, crews are converting lanes and removing gates at mainline toll plaza interchanges for E-ZPass open road tolling.
Comments / 0