Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say
A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire at a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City, local police confirmed to CBS News. The preliminary investigation found the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle of the store, the Peachtree City Police Department said in a press release.
CBS News
18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
Suspect in 2016 San Diego killing captured after authorities got tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador
An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the agency's 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.
CBS News
2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m. Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known...
CBS News
Hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia leaves 2 people hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital, including one in critical condition, after a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. A Jeep Grand Cherokee T-boned a Ford Escape at around 11 p.m. on North 29th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say the Jeep was stolen in a carjacking in...
CBS News
Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
Bodycam video shows Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting assault suspect in bed
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the killing of a 20-year-old Black man who was shot by police this week while lying in his bed. Newly released body camera footage of the fatal encounter shows Donovan Lewis appeared to have something in his hand that police later suggested may have been a vape pen.
CBS News
Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
1 minor killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at North Carolina high school, authorities say
One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said that the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. He said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed.
CBS News
Woman shot to death in Greenwich Village
Police say they are searching for the gunman and a woman he was with. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest from the scene.
CBS News
Person hospitalized after vehicle overturns into ditch off I-55 in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in a ditch Tuesday evening. Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 55 northbound at U.S. Route 30 a little after 6 p.m., according to an ISP statement.
CBS News
Police searching for gold Nissan Maxima involved in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in South Camden on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues. "It's just very important to find the driver responsible, so we...
CBS News
Men hospitalized after double shooting in Pigtown
BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized after they were shot overnight in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of James Street in Pigtown for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found two 40-year-old men who had both been shot in the lower extremities, police said.
CBS News
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of two men in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting two men in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday. Andre Davis, 24, was identified as the person who shot and seriously wounded the men, ages 53 and 27, in the 6800 block of South Campbell Avenue. Davis was arrested...
Man charged with paying for fake hitmen to kill love rival
A man has been charged in Germany with attempted incitement to murder after allegedly paying thousands of dollars in a series of attempts to engage a contract killer to slay the partner of a man he desired, only to discover he had been defrauded by a darknet website. Berlin prosecutors...
Teen abducted from her Pennsylvania home in the middle of the night found safe in NYC, police say
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl was abducted from her home in the middle of the night, and, using video surveillance footage, authorities were able to locate the victim as well as the suspect in New York City, police said. At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Reading police received a call from a...
