CBS News

Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
CBS News

14-year-old girl charged with arson in Walmart fire

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire at a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City, local police confirmed to CBS News. The preliminary investigation found the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle of the store, the Peachtree City Police Department said in a press release.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS News

18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Suspect in 2016 San Diego killing captured after authorities got tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador

An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the agency's 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m. Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 minor killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at North Carolina high school, authorities say

One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said that the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. He said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
CBS News

Men hospitalized after double shooting in Pigtown

BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized after they were shot overnight in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of James Street in Pigtown for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found two 40-year-old men who had both been shot in the lower extremities, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man charged with paying for fake hitmen to kill love rival

A man has been charged in Germany with attempted incitement to murder after allegedly paying thousands of dollars in a series of attempts to engage a contract killer to slay the partner of a man he desired, only to discover he had been defrauded by a darknet website. Berlin prosecutors...
