Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
murfreesboro.com

F45 Training Murfreesboro Set to Open in September

F45 Training is just about to open in Murfreesboro located at 820 N. Thompson Lane. They’re doing a meet and greet next Friday, September 9th, and are inviting the community out to see what they’re all about. Their soft opening will be shortly after that and the grand opening will be at the end of the month.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie

Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
COLUMBIA, TN
thefabricator.com

McNeilus to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee

Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Mfg. Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, will be investing more than $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The project is expected to create 230 jobs over the next five years. The company manufactures refuse truck bodies and concrete mixers.
Nashville Parent

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville

Nashville residents will soon have a new Tex-Mex option when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care

Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
MURFREESBORO, TN

