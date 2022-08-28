Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO