WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
wgnsradio.com
Changes to Downtown Murfreesboro to likely include MORE Residential Space
South Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro is growing residentially. While it may not be apparent now - it will be in the near future, which is why the parking lot across the street from what was once the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters is now cordoned off…. That was Murfreesboro Development Services...
Business ‘significantly’ damaged by fire in North Nashville
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Ashland City water outage affecting entire city
The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.
murfreesboro.com
F45 Training Murfreesboro Set to Open in September
F45 Training is just about to open in Murfreesboro located at 820 N. Thompson Lane. They’re doing a meet and greet next Friday, September 9th, and are inviting the community out to see what they’re all about. Their soft opening will be shortly after that and the grand opening will be at the end of the month.
Ramp closed after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on I-24
A truck hauling scrap metal overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
mainstreetmaury.com
Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie
Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
thefabricator.com
McNeilus to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee
Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Mfg. Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, will be investing more than $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The project is expected to create 230 jobs over the next five years. The company manufactures refuse truck bodies and concrete mixers.
61-Year-Old John Taylor III Dead After Crash in Metro Nashville Area (Nashville, TN)
Official reports state that a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 7.15 AM. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as [..]
Nashville Parent
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville
Nashville residents will soon have a new Tex-Mex option when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
WSMV
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care
Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
Nashville CEO, who once experienced intermittent homelessness, using own money to assist unhoused residents
Jack Byrd knows what it is like to be unhoused himself. To help others, the CEO of Solaren Risk Management has spent the last six weeks working in Nashville assisting unhoused people. In some cases, even buying bus passes for those who said they had sustainable housing in other cities.
Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway
Police said a man was shot near Paul's Market on Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. They were driven in a private vehicle to the hospital, and later died.
