Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The Michigan wing is a priority target for the Cardinals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
thegazebogazette.com
Lady Pirates Outlast Picayune in Four Sets
What seemed to be an easy first two sets against rival opponent; Picayune, turned into a nail-biter victory at the end for the Pass Christian High Lady Pirates volleyball team on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Lady Pirates (5-7) won the first two sets: 25-13 & 25-17, but lost the third to the Lady Maroon Tide 24-26 and edged their opponent 25-23 in the final game.
Syracuse Game Saturday: Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under and betting info. for week 1
Alrighty, Syracuse football fans, it’s time for the 2022 campaign to kick off! The Orange begins its quest this fall for a winning record and a bowl game when the ‘Cuse hosts fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Louisville this Saturday night at the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome.
spectrumnews1.com
UK Football gears up for 2022-23 season with new upgrades at Kroger Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s a big week for University of Kentucky Football and its fans as their season opener is set for this Saturday against Miami University (Ohio). Kick off is set for 7 p.m. ET. What You Need To Know. The University of Kentucky will face off...
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
wdrb.com
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
fsrmagazine.com
The Toasted Yolk Announces Major Texas and Southeastern Expansion
The Toasted Yolk, a full-service casual dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the start of its major Texas and Southeastern US expansion. Starting the marathon openings, former McDonald’s franchisee, Perry Jordan, opening Houston Memorial in mid-September, Franchisee David Lee is scheduled to open in late September in Germantown, TN, an affluent Memphis suburb. Lubbock, TX opens in early October and will be the first of multiple locations for Franchisee Mark Murray. Seasoned Houston based operator Akash Patel opens his third Toasted Yolk Café in the Fallbrook area of Northeast Houston. Chris Heck is opening the company’s first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown in early October. Franchise owner Ron Claypool proudly will open the first Austin area café in the affluent suburb of Cedar Park on October 31st and a who’s who of Little Rock businessmen, led by John Rees, one of the largest developers in Arkansas, opens for business off on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock also on October 31st.
wdrb.com
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with free 'Bundtlets'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bundt cake lovers rejoice!. This Thursday, you could end up with a free Bundt cake if you're one of the first 250 guests at any of Nothing Bundt Cake's Louisville locations. Watch coverage of Nothing Bundt Cakes in the player up top. The bakery is celebrating...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
A tradition since 1960, Shelbyville Optimist Club donuts return
A tradition since 1960, Shelbyville Optimist Club donuts return. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more than 60 years, it’s been made: a special recipe...
thegazebogazette.com
Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty
Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 1,800-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
