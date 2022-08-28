ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program

Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
wdrb.com

Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fsrmagazine.com

The Toasted Yolk Announces Major Texas and Southeastern Expansion

The Toasted Yolk, a full-service casual dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the start of its major Texas and Southeastern US expansion. Starting the marathon openings, former McDonald’s franchisee, Perry Jordan, opening Houston Memorial in mid-September, Franchisee David Lee is scheduled to open in late September in Germantown, TN, an affluent Memphis suburb. Lubbock, TX opens in early October and will be the first of multiple locations for Franchisee Mark Murray. Seasoned Houston based operator Akash Patel opens his third Toasted Yolk Café in the Fallbrook area of Northeast Houston. Chris Heck is opening the company’s first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown in early October. Franchise owner Ron Claypool proudly will open the first Austin area café in the affluent suburb of Cedar Park on October 31st and a who’s who of Little Rock businessmen, led by John Rees, one of the largest developers in Arkansas, opens for business off on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock also on October 31st.
LUBBOCK, TX
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

A tradition since 1960, Shelbyville Optimist Club donuts return

A tradition since 1960, Shelbyville Optimist Club donuts return. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more than 60 years, it’s been made: a special recipe...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
thegazebogazette.com

Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty

Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
LONG BEACH, MS
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
LOUISVILLE, KY

