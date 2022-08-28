The Toasted Yolk, a full-service casual dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the start of its major Texas and Southeastern US expansion. Starting the marathon openings, former McDonald’s franchisee, Perry Jordan, opening Houston Memorial in mid-September, Franchisee David Lee is scheduled to open in late September in Germantown, TN, an affluent Memphis suburb. Lubbock, TX opens in early October and will be the first of multiple locations for Franchisee Mark Murray. Seasoned Houston based operator Akash Patel opens his third Toasted Yolk Café in the Fallbrook area of Northeast Houston. Chris Heck is opening the company’s first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown in early October. Franchise owner Ron Claypool proudly will open the first Austin area café in the affluent suburb of Cedar Park on October 31st and a who’s who of Little Rock businessmen, led by John Rees, one of the largest developers in Arkansas, opens for business off on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock also on October 31st.

