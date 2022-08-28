ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Euphoria’ Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Family Gives MAGA Vibes, Twitter Stir Frying Her

By Robert Longfellow
 4 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


Actress Sydney Sweeney is making her PR team earn those checks. The Euphoria star shared a pic of her family that shows her parents proudly giving off MAGA vibes, and Twitter detectives quickly discovered, shared and debated her family’s suspect political ethos.
The backlash was immediate after Sweeney shared a gang of photos from her family’s “hoedown” themed party for her mother’s birthday. A close look showed folk rocking tried to and true red state paraphernalia like a Blue Lives Matter shirt and red MAGA hats, amidst all the cowboy hats and boots. But her brother Trent Sweeney sealed the deal when he shared a pic of him and two other people clearly rocking hats that say “Make Sixty Great Again” in the style of Trump’s new era confederate hats—which the Internet quickly marked as a fail of the highest order.

Twitter started going in, Sydney Sweeney started trending and then she did herself no favors when she dropped a statement on the matter, via Twitter.

“ You guys this is wild,” she tweeted. “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone [heart emoji] and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Wait until she finds out everything MAGA affiliated, even in the slightest, is political. Twitter is telling her. Peep the reactions below and in the comments. And the QTNA, where WERE her parents on January 6th?

