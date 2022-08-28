Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Santa Clara County plan looks to shield foothills from Stanford growth
For decades, Santa Clara County and Stanford University have operated under an understanding that any growth proposals by the university should steer clear of the foothills. The policy is enshrined in Stanford Community Plan, a document that the county approved in 2000 and that governs the university’s land use policies. Under the plan, new development at Stanford is generally confined to the area within the university’s “academic growth boundary,” which surrounds the main campus and which pointedly excludes open space preserves west of Junipero Serra Boulevard.
School district moves forward with second phase of tenant improvements for newly acquired Arroyo Center headquarters
Now that the Pleasanton Unified School District has the keys to the newly acquired district headquarters site in the Hacienda Business Park, staff have begun the second phase of looking at the scope of work for future tenant improvements. The Board of Trustees approved an agreement with an architecture contractor...
School board took just four minutes to let go of top lawyer, meeting's minutes reveal
While Palo Alto school board members have refused to publicly discuss their reasoning for terminating the district’s in-house lawyer’s employment in a closed door meeting last month, one thing is now clear: It took just four minutes for the board to collectively reach its decision. The minutes of...
10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula
Summer might be coming to a close, but cities across the Peninsula are still finding ways to take advantage of the season’s last few weeks. This Labor Day weekend is welcoming the return of several in-person festivals for the first time since 2019. From fairs to football, here are 10 ways to celebrate the holiday weekend locally.
Editorial: No vote equals no voice in San Jose’s elections
The second Tuesday in November has all the makings of becoming one of the most significant midterm elections in San Jose history. Still, that history making moment could be a washout if voter participation is low. We won’t know how San Jose fairs until the final results, but surprises can...
Qualia gallery holds event that's sure to resonate
Qualia Contemporary Art is concluding its summer exhibitions on a high note with a closing reception and performance featuring experimental composer, performance and visual artist Guillermo Galindo. The downtown Palo Alto gallery hosts the event on Saturday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. Sculptures, drawings and musical scores by Galindo were shown...
Longtime resident, former daycare owner Urvi Shah running for PUSD Board of Trustees
Urvi Shah, a longtime Pleasanton resident and mother of two, is competing for the open Area 2 seat on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees this November. Shah said in her website that raising her kids within the district and having actively volunteered in various community projects, workshops and events throughout that time has given her a deeper understanding of concerns and challenges presented by parents and students.
Films return to Menlo Park's Guild Theatre with Doc5 festival
Films are coming back to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. The former movie theater that was recently renovated into an intimate music venue will soon have a big screen and extra seats set up on the dance floor for guests attending the Doc5 Film Festival, a series of five documentaries showing Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 9.
Senior housing proposed on San Antonio Road
As Palo Alto plans for a housing boom on San Antonio Road, a property owner in the area is pitching a proposal to build a residential development for seniors on a site currently occupied by a boxing gym. The project, which is proposed by Rachelle Cagampan, would replace Mayweather Boxing...
Mallon: San Jose is putting public transit first
Last month, San Jose became the initial “Transit First” city in Santa Clara County. While it will take time for San Jose to truly become a city where public transit is prioritized, improved and seen as a better option than driving, this policy represents a shift in priorities.
Audit finds myriad factors -- but none illegal -- for DUSD bond budget shortfall
The Dublin school board last week reviewed the results of an outside audit done to determine the causes for a nearly $200 million shortfall for bond-funded district construction projects revealed publicly 18 months ago. Findings of the report by consultant firm Eide Bailly mainly cite planning miscommunications, staffing turnover and...
San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard
A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
New application filed for mixed-use project on Harrison Street that was previously denied by city
A revised application to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the edge of downtown Pleasanton with no onsite parking was sent again to city staff for approval months after an initial rejection — and in light of recent state housing laws, residents and city leaders will likely not be able to push back.
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Joji brings inventive R&B to Frost Amphitheater
Japanese singer and producer George Miller’s long and eventful artistic journey leads him to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this week. Miller, who performs under the moniker Joji, takes the stage along with featured guests rei brown, a Japanese-American R&B singer and producer, and SavageRealm, a Los Angeles-based rapper, on the Smithereens Tour. Presented by Stanford Live Goldenvoice, the tour stops at Frost this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
