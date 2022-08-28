ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Santa Clara County plan looks to shield foothills from Stanford growth

For decades, Santa Clara County and Stanford University have operated under an understanding that any growth proposals by the university should steer clear of the foothills. The policy is enshrined in Stanford Community Plan, a document that the county approved in 2000 and that governs the university’s land use policies. Under the plan, new development at Stanford is generally confined to the area within the university’s “academic growth boundary,” which surrounds the main campus and which pointedly excludes open space preserves west of Junipero Serra Boulevard.
STANFORD, CA
calmatters.network

10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula

Summer might be coming to a close, but cities across the Peninsula are still finding ways to take advantage of the season’s last few weeks. This Labor Day weekend is welcoming the return of several in-person festivals for the first time since 2019. From fairs to football, here are 10 ways to celebrate the holiday weekend locally.
MILLBRAE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Education
City
Stanford, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
East Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Education
calmatters.network

Editorial: No vote equals no voice in San Jose’s elections

The second Tuesday in November has all the makings of becoming one of the most significant midterm elections in San Jose history. Still, that history making moment could be a washout if voter participation is low. We won’t know how San Jose fairs until the final results, but surprises can...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Qualia gallery holds event that's sure to resonate

Qualia Contemporary Art is concluding its summer exhibitions on a high note with a closing reception and performance featuring experimental composer, performance and visual artist Guillermo Galindo. The downtown Palo Alto gallery hosts the event on Saturday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. Sculptures, drawings and musical scores by Galindo were shown...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Longtime resident, former daycare owner Urvi Shah running for PUSD Board of Trustees

Urvi Shah, a longtime Pleasanton resident and mother of two, is competing for the open Area 2 seat on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees this November. Shah said in her website that raising her kids within the district and having actively volunteered in various community projects, workshops and events throughout that time has given her a deeper understanding of concerns and challenges presented by parents and students.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Films return to Menlo Park's Guild Theatre with Doc5 festival

Films are coming back to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. The former movie theater that was recently renovated into an intimate music venue will soon have a big screen and extra seats set up on the dance floor for guests attending the Doc5 Film Festival, a series of five documentaries showing Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 9.
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#The New School#University System#Foothill College#Samtrans
calmatters.network

Senior housing proposed on San Antonio Road

As Palo Alto plans for a housing boom on San Antonio Road, a property owner in the area is pitching a proposal to build a residential development for seniors on a site currently occupied by a boxing gym. The project, which is proposed by Rachelle Cagampan, would replace Mayweather Boxing...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Mallon: San Jose is putting public transit first

Last month, San Jose became the initial “Transit First” city in Santa Clara County. While it will take time for San Jose to truly become a city where public transit is prioritized, improved and seen as a better option than driving, this policy represents a shift in priorities.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Audit finds myriad factors -- but none illegal -- for DUSD bond budget shortfall

The Dublin school board last week reviewed the results of an outside audit done to determine the causes for a nearly $200 million shortfall for bond-funded district construction projects revealed publicly 18 months ago. Findings of the report by consultant firm Eide Bailly mainly cite planning miscommunications, staffing turnover and...
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard

A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
msn.com

Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area

THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
calmatters.network

Joji brings inventive R&B to Frost Amphitheater

Japanese singer and producer George Miller’s long and eventful artistic journey leads him to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this week. Miller, who performs under the moniker Joji, takes the stage along with featured guests rei brown, a Japanese-American R&B singer and producer, and SavageRealm, a Los Angeles-based rapper, on the Smithereens Tour. Presented by Stanford Live Goldenvoice, the tour stops at Frost this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy