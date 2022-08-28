Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court
JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Sports Roundup: Flyers pick up 5th win of season
The Chester Flyers improved to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14. Serena Larson recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard recorded seven kills. Lily Van Hal added 18...
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits kick off 2022 at Iowa
A 2022 season filled with high expectations for the South Dakota State University football team kicks off Saturday when the Jackrabbits make the trek to the University of Iowa. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. The game is set to be nationally televised on FS1.
‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’
BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
KELOLAND TV
Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
KELOLAND TV
When fall weather will make its way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting to see signs of more fall-like temperatures coming to KELOLAND, but it will take its time to arrive. It’s now September first, the start of meteorological fall, so the days of 90-degree heat should be limited. But that won’t be the case as we start September as highs will remain well above average until the second weekend of the month.
Madison Daily Leader
MAAC kicks off fall concert series with membership social
The fall concert series at The BrickHouse kicks off on Thursday with a Madison Area Arts Council membership social. Doors open at 6 p.m. With the social, the MAAC is working to renew community involvement in one of South Dakota’s oldest active arts councils.
Madison Daily Leader
Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota State Fair know before you go
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
mitchellnow.com
Mel’s Musings – Corn Palace Week, something must be done….
Corn Palace Week today is nothing like it was when I first came to town in 1982. First of all, it was held in mid-September when the weather was cooler and it was more pleasant to be downtown in order to take in the sights and sounds as well as to enjoy the rides and entertainment of the festival. Second, it ran from 12th to 1st Street up and down Main Street. From 7th to 12th Street was all agricultural display type things; tractors, other machinery, farm product booths and the occasional mobile home etc. Of course with the advent of Dakota Fest, that portion of the Corn Palace Festival went away. Third, it was truly “Corn Palace Week”. The Festival began on a weekend, ran through the next week and ended on the following weekend. It was a ten-day extravaganza.
Madison Daily Leader
Bergheim, Larsen promoted at Red Horse Seed Production
Carter Bergheim was recently romoted to warehouse supervisor within the Row Crop Division of Red Horse Seed Production in Madison. Bergheim is responsible for providing supervision and guidance on warehouse responsibilities and to employees.
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
KELOLAND TV
Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
farmforum.net
Corn Palace is surprised by the announcement of a possible 'Corn Kid' visit to South Dakota
Tariq — or "Corn Kid," an apt moniker for the young TikTok sensation whose love of corn went viral — is coming to South Dakota this weekend. The announcement is news to staff at Mitchell's Corn Palace, however, whose venue will now host Tariq and his family after the state's Department of Tourism made a surprise announcement Thursday.
