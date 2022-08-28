ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court

JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Prep Sports Roundup: Flyers pick up 5th win of season

The Chester Flyers improved to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14. Serena Larson recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard recorded seven kills. Lily Van Hal added 18...
CHESTER, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Jackrabbits kick off 2022 at Iowa

A 2022 season filled with high expectations for the South Dakota State University football team kicks off Saturday when the Jackrabbits make the trek to the University of Iowa. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. The game is set to be nationally televised on FS1.
IOWA CITY, IA
KELOLAND

‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Sports
City
Dell Rapids, SD
Madison, SD
Football
Dell Rapids, SD
Sports
City
Madison, SD
City
Milbank, SD
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When fall weather will make its way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting to see signs of more fall-like temperatures coming to KELOLAND, but it will take its time to arrive. It’s now September first, the start of meteorological fall, so the days of 90-degree heat should be limited. But that won’t be the case as we start September as highs will remain well above average until the second weekend of the month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coming Out On Top#Trojan#American Football
Madison Daily Leader

MAAC kicks off fall concert series with membership social

The fall concert series at The BrickHouse kicks off on Thursday with a Madison Area Arts Council membership social. Doors open at 6 p.m. With the social, the MAAC is working to renew community involvement in one of South Dakota’s oldest active arts councils.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
ARLINGTON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota State Fair know before you go

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
HURON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mel’s Musings – Corn Palace Week, something must be done….

Corn Palace Week today is nothing like it was when I first came to town in 1982. First of all, it was held in mid-September when the weather was cooler and it was more pleasant to be downtown in order to take in the sights and sounds as well as to enjoy the rides and entertainment of the festival. Second, it ran from 12th to 1st Street up and down Main Street. From 7th to 12th Street was all agricultural display type things; tractors, other machinery, farm product booths and the occasional mobile home etc. Of course with the advent of Dakota Fest, that portion of the Corn Palace Festival went away. Third, it was truly “Corn Palace Week”. The Festival began on a weekend, ran through the next week and ended on the following weekend. It was a ten-day extravaganza.
MITCHELL, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Bergheim, Larsen promoted at Red Horse Seed Production

Carter Bergheim was recently romoted to warehouse supervisor within the Row Crop Division of Red Horse Seed Production in Madison. Bergheim is responsible for providing supervision and guidance on warehouse responsibilities and to employees.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy