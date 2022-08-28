Corn Palace Week today is nothing like it was when I first came to town in 1982. First of all, it was held in mid-September when the weather was cooler and it was more pleasant to be downtown in order to take in the sights and sounds as well as to enjoy the rides and entertainment of the festival. Second, it ran from 12th to 1st Street up and down Main Street. From 7th to 12th Street was all agricultural display type things; tractors, other machinery, farm product booths and the occasional mobile home etc. Of course with the advent of Dakota Fest, that portion of the Corn Palace Festival went away. Third, it was truly “Corn Palace Week”. The Festival began on a weekend, ran through the next week and ended on the following weekend. It was a ten-day extravaganza.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO