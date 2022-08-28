Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
How New York schools can retain bus drivers amid shortage
School districts continue to struggle with finding and retaining bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage, and the start of the new school year has once again put the problem into relief for officials. A study released Thursday by researchers at the University at Albany found that retaining bus drivers can...
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
This North Carolina town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY students with disabilities will have new chance to complete education
Students with disabilities who may have "aged out" of an education program due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a renewed chance beginning in September to finish their school work under a law approved earlier this year. The measure, backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, is meant to help students...
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Despite 3,000 layoffs reported this year in N.C., there are still thousands of jobs out there
Companies in North Carolina reported more than 3,000 layoffs planned for this year, according to the state. But new job announcements and open jobs far outweigh the number of people getting laid off. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced more than 21,000 jobs so far this year, though...
cbs17
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
kiiky.com
15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina
Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, DOR says
CHARLOTTE — If you’re one of the millions of Americans getting a break from the Biden Administration’s new student loan forgiveness plan, be sure to sock some money away to pay the state government around tax time. Last week, the White House announced a plan to eliminate...
