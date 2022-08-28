FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO