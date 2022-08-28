Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools after teachers asked to remove them
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools. Recently teachers were asked to take them down. Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, others say it's not a political stance at all, but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. "The only...
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at north Alabama school system
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
franklinfreepress.net
Russellville Fire Dept., Franklin County Sheriff's Office among FCCDC grant recipients
The Franklin County Community Development Commission met August 26, 2022, and approved a number of grants to local schools and non-profit agencies. The commission, which includes Brad Bolton, Jeremy Campbell, Chris Wallace and Charlene Fancher, meets quarterly to review grant applications. The next meeting of the commission will be October 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the Franklin County Commission Annex.
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
madisonal.gov
Labor Day Garbage & Trash Schedule
Labor Day garbage and trash (yard debris and large items) services will be operating on an adjusted schedule. Friday 9/09/2022 Friday’s trash and Thursday’s garbage collected. Garbage service is provided by Madison County Sanitation. For more information, call 256-532-3718, email Madison Sanitation, or see the Madison County Sanitation...
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
radio7media.com
City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE SHOALS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS DOT COM AND AT THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY CLERK’S OFFICE AT CITY HALL. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS FRIDAY AT 4:30.
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
WAFF
State responds to former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for case dismissal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In court documents filed on August 31, attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Blakely have requested the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab. On Thursday, the State of Alabama argued the Circuit Court of Limestone County does not have the authority to hear the request.
FOUND: 28-year-old Florence man now safe, authorities say
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tanner Allen Jones had last been seen leaving the area of Chisholm Road in Florence on May 15, 2022.
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
Ready, Set, Grill: Decatur couple to compete in Red Kettle steak cook-off
After winning the Red Kettle steak cook-off in 2019 and not being chosen in the random selection in 2020, Scott Boyers decided to increase his chances by buying several tickets in his name and his girlfriend’s name.
courierjournal.net
Jean Schulman: An Alabama Legacy
FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
