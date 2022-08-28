ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinfreepress.net

Russellville Fire Dept., Franklin County Sheriff's Office among FCCDC grant recipients

The Franklin County Community Development Commission met August 26, 2022, and approved a number of grants to local schools and non-profit agencies. The commission, which includes Brad Bolton, Jeremy Campbell, Chris Wallace and Charlene Fancher, meets quarterly to review grant applications. The next meeting of the commission will be October 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the Franklin County Commission Annex.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
City
Russellville, AL
Russellville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
madisonal.gov

Labor Day Garbage & Trash Schedule

Labor Day garbage and trash (yard debris and large items) services will be operating on an adjusted schedule. Friday 9/09/2022 Friday’s trash and Thursday’s garbage collected. Garbage service is provided by Madison County Sanitation. For more information, call 256-532-3718, email Madison Sanitation, or see the Madison County Sanitation...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Vehicles#The Pre K#Sc
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
WHNT-TV

Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Jean Schulman: An Alabama Legacy

FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy