'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A young boy's grandfather was understandably emotional Sunday night.

Tervalon Sargent said his 5-year-old grandson was just three days into his first year of school and instead of getting him ready his first full week, his family has been praying and hoping doctors can save him.

"All I want my little man to do... he needs to fight because we need him," Sargent said.

He has been trying to console his daughter while also trying hold it together himself.

"I'm heartbroken. I am crushed. I mean, my grandson," Sargent said.

Devin McGregor was shot in the head in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

"They were saying goodbye. They were going home so he can get ready to go to school," Sargent said. "They went to go see his father and somebody pulled up and started shooting."

SEE ALSO | 'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

Sargent said the boy's father, who Chicago police identified as a 25-year-old man, was hit in the hand and shoulder when someone inside a black Hyundai started shooting just after 6 p.m.

Community activists are fed up over what they've called a "crisis on Chicago's children."

"The frustrating part is that an individual knows who discharged this weapon on this kids and won't say anything. Those of you who have surveillance footage, help us out. Give us that information," Andrew Holmes said.

Sargent said his daughter drove the father and son to St. Francis Hospital before the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

"My daughter literally was pulling out, looked in the rearview mirror and she saw my grandson trying to breathe or whatever, and she took them out the seat and put them in the front with her," he said.

Now instead of getting him ready for school, Sargent and his daughter prayed the child will pull through the night.

"All these kids want to do is go to school and play and they can't even do that. Then that's messed up. They can't even do that and it just keeps happening. It just keeps happening. We got to do something. We got to do something. We got to do something," Sargent said.

Chicago police said so far, no one is custody. McGregor became the twelfth minor shot in the city since last Monday.

Sherry Ramey
4d ago

No one is safe as long as the George Soros prosecutors are ruining CHICAGO. Another Example of Chicago being a Hell Hole. A place of Extreme Misery and Squalor.FIRE PRITZKER/LIGHTFOOT/FOXX.

Reply(7)
45
Floppy’s
4d ago

Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like this was an accidentally shooting start questioning the family someone knows something this little wasn’t the target but someone was but he is the suffering!

Reply(3)
32
Rick Brouillette
4d ago

People keep saying they hope they catch who it is.It's not a who problem, but a they problem.Catching one perp isn't solving anything.Gang violence is systemic in Chicago.Until the city finds a way to deal with it, there will be more innocent lives effected.

Reply(1)
19
 

