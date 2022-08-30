'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say

A young boy's grandfather was understandably emotional Sunday night.

Tervalon Sargent said his 5-year-old grandson was just three days into his first year of school and instead of getting him ready his first full week, his family has been praying and hoping doctors can save him.

"All I want my little man to do... he needs to fight because we need him," Sargent said.

He has been trying to console his daughter while also trying hold it together himself.

"I'm heartbroken. I am crushed. I mean, my grandson," Sargent said.

Devin McGregor was shot in the head in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

"They were saying goodbye. They were going home so he can get ready to go to school," Sargent said. "They went to go see his father and somebody pulled up and started shooting."

Sargent said the boy's father, who Chicago police identified as a 25-year-old man, was hit in the hand and shoulder when someone inside a black Hyundai started shooting just after 6 p.m.

Community activists are fed up over what they've called a "crisis on Chicago's children."

"The frustrating part is that an individual knows who discharged this weapon on this kids and won't say anything. Those of you who have surveillance footage, help us out. Give us that information," Andrew Holmes said.

Sargent said his daughter drove the father and son to St. Francis Hospital before the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

"My daughter literally was pulling out, looked in the rearview mirror and she saw my grandson trying to breathe or whatever, and she took them out the seat and put them in the front with her," he said.

Now instead of getting him ready for school, Sargent and his daughter prayed the child will pull through the night.

"All these kids want to do is go to school and play and they can't even do that. Then that's messed up. They can't even do that and it just keeps happening. It just keeps happening. We got to do something. We got to do something. We got to do something," Sargent said.

Chicago police said so far, no one is custody. McGregor became the twelfth minor shot in the city since last Monday.