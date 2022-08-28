ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston tenant being evicted from his home shoots dead three of his neighbors after luring them outside by setting apartment building on FIRE: Suspect is shot dead by police moments later

By Associated Press, Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

A man suffering from colon cancer shot three of his neighbors dead after he lured them from their homes by setting fire to the apartment complex they shared in Houston early on Sunday.

The gunman was then shot dead by a police officer after he opened fire on responding officers. The shooter also wounded two other residents of the complex.

Following the loss of his job, the suspect was being evicted from his home after failing to pay rent for the last three months. His landlord said that the gunman handed in his keys hours before the shooting.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said.

He said: 'This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residents... [He] laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them.'

The chief said that when the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire once more from a prone position, across from the property.

The firefighters were forced to take cover from the gunfire while battling the blaze, Finner said.

The gunman, so far only described as a black male in his 40s, was dressed in black and armed with a shotgun.

Chief Finner said that the suspect's eviction 'may have been the trigger point
The chief said that when the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire once more from a prone position, across from the property
A police officer, a seven year veteran of the force, was the first officer on the scene. He opened fire on the gunman, killing him
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston
Ahrens told the Houston Chronicle: 'I´m just fortunate that I didn´t go outside because he probably would have shot me too' 

A police officer, a seven year veteran of the force, was the first cop on the scene. He opened fire on the gunman, killing him. Bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, per department policy.

It's unclear if the gunman shot at the officer. The chief said of the cop: 'I'm very proud of him. Who knows, that suspect probably would have tried to shoot somebody else.'

Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital after being shot in the chest. The two who died at the scene were white males in the 60s, the man who died at the hospital was a black male who was in his 40s.

Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he said.

Residents are searching for the on-site manager's dog, a German Shepherd named Duke, 3, who was also shot in the attack
Bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, per department policy
Neighbors stand around a multi-room renting facility in the aftermath of the shooting that saw three residents of the complex killed

The apartments are located at 8020 Dunlap Street in southwestern Houston. One of the victims is the 65-year-old on-site manager of the apartments, reports KHOU.

The station reports that residents are searching for the on-site manager's dog, a German Shepherd named Duke, 3, who was also shot in the attack.

No identities have been released, and Finner said no firefighters or officers were wounded.

'I´ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,' Finner said. 'We just ask that the community come together.'

Finner said that the suspect's eviction 'may have been the trigger point.'

The Houston Chronicle reports that the gunman had not been formally evicted but had agreed to move out. He had been packing up his things for the last few weeks. He had lived there since 2013.

 He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted
According to the ABC13 report, the American Red Cross will help with housing some of the displaced residents

A neighbor, Robin Ahrens, told the Houston Chronicle that he heard what he initially thought were fireworks as he prepared for work.

'I´m just fortunate that I didn´t go outside because he probably would have shot me too,' he told the newspaper.

'Something must have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn´t care,' he said.

Another resident, Troy Lamb, told KHOU: 'I come out and there's a body lying there and a body laying over here. Then when I pulled my car over around, there's a body over there.'

In a separate interview, Lamb told ABC13: 'It's shocking. I just thought it was a house fire. Now I find out (about) all this, and I go, 'Wow!' You know? I couldn't believe all this shooting and bodies laying around.'

He went on: 'I just thought the bodies were laying around out here from smoke inhalation. I was trying to drag this guy over and the other guy over.'

Lamb added: 'It's really crazy. It's brutal murder. I mean, the guy lost his head. I don't know. We'll work through it one way or another. Little by little. Each individual. Some of the guys that live over here, they're going to have to find another place to live.'

According to the ABC13 report, the American Red Cross will help with housing some of the displaced residents.

The complex's landlords told the station that 10 of the apartment units are completely uninhabitable.

The building along Dunlap Street is valued at $295,000 and was built in 1955, reports the Houston Chronicle.

