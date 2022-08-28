Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65
This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle, driver in theft investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver and vehicle in connection with the theft of a trailer. If you have any information, please contact Detective Stanfill at 574-891-2350.
3 School Students Sustained Minor Cuts In A Bus Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Police responded to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Cass County. The crash happened at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood road in Wayne Township. According to the police, the school bus travelling south on [..]
inkfreenews.com
Two Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit
PIERCETON — Two people were arrested for attempting to conceal a man’s identity after the man led officers in a vehicle pursuit. David M. Eppert, 43, 612 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WIBC.com
Mayor of Michigan City Facing Criminal Investigation For Leaving Scene Of An Accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry,...
95.3 MNC
Town of Pierceton suing former police officer
The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
wkzo.com
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
insideedition.com
7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire
An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
95.3 MNC
Missing man located in wooded area off Indiana Toll Road
Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man that had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131. Early in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers located a red Subaru that...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance
A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
WNDU
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
