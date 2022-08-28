ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

wslmradio.com

Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65

This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

PIERCETON — Two people were arrested for attempting to conceal a man’s identity after the man led officers in a vehicle pursuit. David M. Eppert, 43, 612 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Town of Pierceton suing former police officer

The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
PIERCETON, IN
insideedition.com

7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire

An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man located in wooded area off Indiana Toll Road

Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man that had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131. Early in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers located a red Subaru that...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance

A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
abc57.com

Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
WNDU

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
FULTON COUNTY, IN

