Mill Valley, CA

CBS San Francisco

East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized

(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants

NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for vehicle involved in triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a triple homicide Friday night in West Oakland. Three people were killed in the incident, two with gunshot wounds and another who was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle. The killings happened just after 7:15 p.m. […]
OAKLAND, CA
City
Mill Valley, CA
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Mill Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Carjacking in San Rafael

On Aug. 23, around 1:18 a.m., 911 received a call from the 7-11 located at 292 North San Pedro in San Rafael stating a Robbery just occurred and a vehicle was stolen. Deputies arrived on scene and determined two suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the store clerk. While the clerk was gathering the cash from the drawer, the suspect demanded the car keys from a customer within the store. The customer saw both suspects appeared to be armed with unknown type handguns.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]

Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident that Led to a Shooting

This is a press release from the Santa Rosa Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:11 pm, the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls about...
FORTUNA, CA
KRON4 News

Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
SANTA ROSA, CA

