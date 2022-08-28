Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized
(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
crimevoice.com
Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants
NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
Oakland police searching for vehicle involved in triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a triple homicide Friday night in West Oakland. Three people were killed in the incident, two with gunshot wounds and another who was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle. The killings happened just after 7:15 p.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
9-year-old boy shot in incident that saw car riddled with bullets in overnight Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) -A 9-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 in Oakland. The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A female driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Carjacking in San Rafael
On Aug. 23, around 1:18 a.m., 911 received a call from the 7-11 located at 292 North San Pedro in San Rafael stating a Robbery just occurred and a vehicle was stolen. Deputies arrived on scene and determined two suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the store clerk. While the clerk was gathering the cash from the drawer, the suspect demanded the car keys from a customer within the store. The customer saw both suspects appeared to be armed with unknown type handguns.
L.A. Weekly
Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]
Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident that Led to a Shooting
This is a press release from the Santa Rosa Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:11 pm, the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls about...
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caught on camera: Thieves make off with $20K in items from family business in SF
A family-owned business in San Francisco was burglarized on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police Department.
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Video: San Francisco resident records alleged open-air drug deal in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco resident caught filming a blatant drug deal was apparently threatened with a knife by one of the people involved in the transaction. Elliot Quinones said he witnesses drug deals every day in the Tenderloin. He said it's like a fast food restaurant for drugs, right outside his window.
Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Comments / 2