Joe Wright to Direct Mussolini TV Series ‘M’ From ‘Bones and All’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli (EXCLUSIVE)
British director Joe Wright, who helmed Winston Churchill drama “Darkest Hour” – which earned Gary Oldman an Oscar for his portrayal as the British prime minister – is set to change historical sides and direct TV drama “M,” which chronicles Benito Mussolini’s rise to power. The high-end series, which is based on Antonio Scurati’s Premio Strega-winning and international bestselling novel “M. Son of the Century,” traces the birth of Fascism in Italy and Mussolini’s ascent with an innovative approach that has sparked debate about the Fascist dictator’s legacy in Italy and abroad. “The writer understood and put on paper, with facts...
TV tonight: a cruise-ship murderer is unmasked in Agatha Christie’s Hjerson
Sven Hjerson is on the case in this quirky comedy-drama. Plus: Have I Got News for You bids farewell to Boris Johnson. Here’s what to watch this evening
