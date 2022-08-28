The Los Angeles Rams struggled in their first year back in California, going 4-12 in 2016 for their 13th consecutive season with fewer than nine victories. The team has posted a winning record in its last five campaigns, however, registering a double-digit win total four times and capturing the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history last season. The Rams will try to take the first step towards another winning year when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. Los Angeles went 12-5 last campaign to win its third NFC West title in five years, while Buffalo claimed its second straight AFC East crown with an 11-6 mark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO