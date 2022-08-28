Read full article on original website
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report
O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
Cowboys reportedly release Cooper Rush and Will Grier, make Dak Prescott the only QB on 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of figuring out their quarterback room ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, and reportedly may end Tuesday with just one on roster. The Cowboys have released quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, per ESPN, making Dak Prescott the lone signal-caller on the team.
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
Browns cutting former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen as they trim roster to 53 players
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has more developments, this time with Josh Rosen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the Browns are expected to cut Rosen to get down to the 53-man roster. There is no official announcement yet, but it's expected soon, with the deadline at 4 p.m....
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
Russell Wilson contract extension: Broncos QB gets new deal worth reported $245M before first season in Denver
The Denver Broncos and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson agreed on a contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million in guarantees, according to Ian Rapoport. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones noted, "the Walton-Penner group took...
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from top model on 138-97 run
The Los Angeles Rams struggled in their first year back in California, going 4-12 in 2016 for their 13th consecutive season with fewer than nine victories. The team has posted a winning record in its last five campaigns, however, registering a double-digit win total four times and capturing the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history last season. The Rams will try to take the first step towards another winning year when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. Los Angeles went 12-5 last campaign to win its third NFC West title in five years, while Buffalo claimed its second straight AFC East crown with an 11-6 mark.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Will float around formation
Adams is expected to move around the defensive formation again in 2022, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Head coach Pete Carroll has signaled that the defense is expected to use more three-safety formations in 2022, and that could bode well for Adams, who thrives in the box. The Seahawks didn't replace Bobby Wagner, who left in free agency, and an unproven Cody Barton is the next man up. However, the team will likely push Adams to the box often where he's a skilled run-stuffer and pass-rusher. Through 24 games with the Seahawks, Adams has 170 tackles (115 solo) and 9.5 sacks.
Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles
Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
