ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night. NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans

A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue

A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
wgno.com

Second arrest made in illegal street driving case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NOLA.com

Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say

Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa

On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy