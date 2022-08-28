Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WWL-TV
Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night. NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans
A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
Man murdered in New Orleans as city closes in on 200 homicides this year
Gunfire rang out Tuesday night near the corner of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown male dead,”
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
fox8live.com
‘It was the worst day of my life’: Family of 17-year-old killed while leaving party wants answers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just two days after her 17th birthday, a high school senior was killed by a bullet not meant for her as she was leaving a party in Gentilly. As her family pleads for answers, they remain steadfast in their mission to turn tragedy into hope. “She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating homicide, man arrived at hospital with gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man died at University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health. Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can...
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
NOLA.com
Man dies after showing up at New Orleans hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans and authorities said they are trying to determine where the crime happened. The man arrived at a hospital in the 2000 block of Canal Street, which is home to University Medical Center, at 1:30 a.m. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from police.
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
NOPD officer gets rainbow Fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police Department Officer James Roberson started the art project to get a rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon and St. Ann Streets for Southern Decadence.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
fox8live.com
Carjacking victims testify to council about Mayor Cantrell’s support of juvenile offender
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carjacking victims expressed their outrage and frustration before the New Orleans City Council about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s support in court for a juvenile offender. They say the mayor’s actions made them feel victimized again, prompting an apology from members of the council on behalf of...
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
Comments / 7