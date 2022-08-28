ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Cross Country Meet at CSI Cancelled

Due to forecasted high temperatures in Twin Falls this Friday, Northwest Nazarene cross country's meet at the College of Southern Idaho has been canceled. 2022 Football Notebook (Week 2 at Rocky Mountain) 15:23. 00:43. 23:15. 22:47. 21:54. 20:37. 01:21. Roar'n With the Bengals - Episode 2 - Taylor Mazzone and...
Hey, let's roast Oregon State!

*Smith shown to scale Many of you have grown accustomed to game week "Know your enemy" articles-my deep dive into our opponents' quirky histories, unique environments, and creepy traditions. Well, considering that we have a slate of opponents that...
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic begins tomorrow

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic begins tomorrow!"It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd kids day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually... The Idaho Statistical Analysis Center releases two new research reports and one new data dashboard on topics related to violent crime victimization in Idaho.
PAC withdraws support for Boise trustee; union stands by endorsement

A political action committee has withdrawn its support for an incumbent Boise trustee - days after the incumbent received a controversial endorsement from a hardline conservative citizens' group. Steve Schmidt However, Boise's teachers' union continues to endorse Steve Schmidt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Oregon State
Former Idaho legislator goes to prison for rape

Attorney Jon Cox, left, speaks with Aaron von Ehlinger as court is recessed after sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2022. Von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative, was convicted earlier this year of raping a legislative intern and was sentenced on Wednesday...
Blackfoot girl's wish gets granted

Make-A-Wish Idaho Make-A-Wish Idaho BOISE, Idaho (KIF) - Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb's generous...
Boise Police Chief will not face charges following assault investigation

Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee will not face criminal charges for assaulting a fellow officer following a review of an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation stemmed from...
Prosecutor recommends no charges against Boise police chief

A county prosecutor has recommended against charging the Boise Police chief with a crime after he was accused of seriously injuring a high-ranking officer during a training session. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 02:18. 02:17. 02:12. Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission 09-01-2022 (Video) 02:06. 02:06. 02:04. Micron announced its new fab....
