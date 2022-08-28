Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
spotonidaho.com
Boise State preps for Oregon State as George Holani takes over feature back role
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boise State Broncos begin their chase for another Mountain West title Saturday night against Oregon State in Corvallis, a formidable Pac-12 foe. It's the season opener for the Broncos after a 7-5 campaign in 2021, a down season based on Boise State standards....
spotonidaho.com
Cross Country Meet at CSI Cancelled
Due to forecasted high temperatures in Twin Falls this Friday, Northwest Nazarene cross country's meet at the College of Southern Idaho has been canceled. 2022 Football Notebook (Week 2 at Rocky Mountain) 15:23. 00:43. 23:15. 22:47. 21:54. 20:37. 01:21. Roar'n With the Bengals - Episode 2 - Taylor Mazzone and...
spotonidaho.com
Treasure Valley Prepcast Season 2, Episode 4 - Fruitland's Coaching Change (Video)
Curious about the football coaching change at Fruitland? Brandon Baney and Logan Green give an update, plus they recap an eventful week in football and volleyball. Week 2's top high school football games: Who will take home the ax trophy this year?. 21:57. North Idaho Prepcast Season 2, Episode 4...
spotonidaho.com
Hey, let's roast Oregon State!
*Smith shown to scale Many of you have grown accustomed to game week "Know your enemy" articles-my deep dive into our opponents' quirky histories, unique environments, and creepy traditions. Well, considering that we have a slate of opponents that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic begins tomorrow
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic begins tomorrow!"It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd kids day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually... The Idaho Statistical Analysis Center releases two new research reports and one new data dashboard on topics related to violent crime victimization in Idaho.
spotonidaho.com
Boise Based Micron Will Build 15 Billion Dollar Fab in Boise
The company proclaims in its release that this project represents the most significant private business investment in Idaho. Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
'Eagle is going to suffer if Avimor has its way:' Idaho developer makes big request
No less than the future of Eagle rests on what Eagle's City Council does with an application just submitted by the developer of a neighboring subdivision. After a long time ...
spotonidaho.com
PAC withdraws support for Boise trustee; union stands by endorsement
A political action committee has withdrawn its support for an incumbent Boise trustee - days after the incumbent received a controversial endorsement from a hardline conservative citizens' group. Steve Schmidt However, Boise's teachers' union continues to endorse Steve Schmidt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Former Idaho legislator goes to prison for rape
Attorney Jon Cox, left, speaks with Aaron von Ehlinger as court is recessed after sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2022. Von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative, was convicted earlier this year of raping a legislative intern and was sentenced on Wednesday...
spotonidaho.com
Blackfoot girl's wish gets granted
Make-A-Wish Idaho Make-A-Wish Idaho BOISE, Idaho (KIF) - Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb's generous...
spotonidaho.com
Micron announced its new fab. But where will thousands of employees live in Boise?
Micron Technology Inc.'s announcement Thursday that its Boise campus would be home to a new plant for memory manufacturing. With that comes tens of thousands of new jobs, with at ...
spotonidaho.com
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can't Miss $3 Movies
Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies? Continue reading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonidaho.com
Boise Police Chief will not face charges following assault investigation
Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee will not face criminal charges for assaulting a fellow officer following a review of an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation stemmed from...
spotonidaho.com
Prosecutor recommends no charges against Boise police chief
A county prosecutor has recommended against charging the Boise Police chief with a crime after he was accused of seriously injuring a high-ranking officer during a training session. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 02:18. 02:17. 02:12. Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission 09-01-2022 (Video) 02:06. 02:06. 02:04. Micron announced its new fab....
spotonidaho.com
Boise, cast your ballots for this September election. Here's what you need to know
Boise voters will choose their next school board trustees on Tuesday, when five of the board's seven seats are up for election. Trustees are responsible for setting school policies and ...
Comments / 0