Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
x1071.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
violetskyadventures.com
Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge
Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
CBS 58
Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest highlights state's manufacturing and commerce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is teaming up with Johnson Financial Group this year to host the "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest. Nick Novak is the vice president of communications and marketing at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. He joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to...
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin DNR urging hunters to help slow the spread of CWD this season
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for hunters help in preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) during the hunting season. When hunters are planning their hunt this season, they are asked to know their county's baiting and feeding restrictions. Currently, 58 counties...
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
