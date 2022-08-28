Read full article on original website
Police make arrest in June shooting that injured two teens
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in late June that left two teenagers with serious injuries. Officials at the Madison Police Department say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a court hearing for a separate case by officers from the MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team.
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he was ejected from his motorcycle while rounding a corner on an on-ramp from I-39/90 to the Beltline.
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
Monona Police Department launches new traffic safety initiative as students return to school
MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back to the classroom this week. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Brian Chaney announced a new school traffic safety initiative aimed at keeping kids safe. “We’re taking the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue
MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren’t immediately available. The locks, which are...
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
‘Without Horizon they wouldn’t be alive’: Madison high school caters to students in recovery
MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of photos line the cabinets in Traci Goll’s office, decorating the room with the faces of the young students whose lives she has helped shape over the last 17 years. Goll is the director of Horizon High School, the only school in Wisconsin that...
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day,...
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
Nurses to file 10-day strike notice with UW Health on Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health nurses who voted to strike last week are moving forward, announcing plans to file their formal 10-day notice on Friday, leaders said on Thursday. The strike would start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and last at least three days. Last week,...
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices
FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
Rock County Historical Society debuts exhibit highlighting history of Janesville’s GM plant, auto industry
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Historical Society on Wednesday debuted an exhibit highlighting the shuttered Janesville General Motors plant and the history of the city’s auto industry. The Rock County Legacies exhibit focuses on the history of those who worked for General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body and...
Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback
MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
