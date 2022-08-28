MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he was ejected from his motorcycle while rounding a corner on an on-ramp from I-39/90 to the Beltline.

CAMBRIDGE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO