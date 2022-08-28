ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Police make arrest in June shooting that injured two teens

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in late June that left two teenagers with serious injuries. Officials at the Madison Police Department say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a court hearing for a separate case by officers from the MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team.
MADISON, WI
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
MADISON, WI
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he was ejected from his motorcycle while rounding a corner on an on-ramp from I-39/90 to the Beltline.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
DANE COUNTY, WI
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
MADISON, WI
Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue

MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren’t immediately available. The locks, which are...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Nurses to file 10-day strike notice with UW Health on Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health nurses who voted to strike last week are moving forward, announcing plans to file their formal 10-day notice on Friday, leaders said on Thursday. The strike would start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and last at least three days. Last week,...
MADISON, WI
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
MADISON, WI
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
MADISON, WI
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices

FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
FITCHBURG, WI
Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback

MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
MADISON, WI

