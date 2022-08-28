Read full article on original website
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
Meet the Pet of the Week: Moxie
This week’s pet of the week from the Dane County Humane Society is a friendly 8-year-old cat named Moxie who loves attention and cuddles. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue
MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren’t immediately available. The locks, which are...
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he was ejected from his motorcycle while rounding a corner on an on-ramp from I-39/90 to the Beltline.
Woman rear-ended with 3 children inside vehicle in Grant County
A Grant County woman and her three children were rear ended on Wednesday around 9:30 am. An investigation showed 33 year old Sara Novinskie of Montfort and her three young children, were stopped in the middle of the west bound lane of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18. Novinskie had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear when 72-year-old Alan Myers of Platteville didn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of Novinskie’s van. Myers was taken to Southwest Health with minor injuries and Novinskie took her children to be checked out. The Grant County Sheriff’s office cited Myers with following too closely to Novinskie’s vehicle and his vehicle is total loss.
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
‘The guys with guns are just getting braver’: Woman wakes up to bullet-riddled apartment on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Wooden boards were up where Pamela Woodward’s patio door should be Monday, roughly a week after she and her dogs ducked for cover in her apartment on the corner of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard late Wednesday night. “Ten minutes after I went to bed,...
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Local United Way to hold campaign kickoff breakfast Thursday
United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold its annual fundraising campaign kickoff breakfast this week. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st in at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. The fundraising drive collects donations for 33 nonprofit organizations to fund projects for health, education and financial stability. The local United Way serves counties including Dubuque, Iowa, Grant and Lafayette.
Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback
MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time
MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
Nurses to file 10-day strike notice with UW Health on Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health nurses who voted to strike last week are moving forward, announcing plans to file their formal 10-day notice on Friday, leaders said on Thursday. The strike would start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and last at least three days. Last week,...
Monona Police Department launches new traffic safety initiative as students return to school
MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back to the classroom this week. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Brian Chaney announced a new school traffic safety initiative aimed at keeping kids safe. “We’re taking the...
Platteville Woman Arrested On Trespassing Charge
A woman from Platteville was arrested Wednesday on a trespassing charge. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway I in New Diggings Township around 2pm Wednesday where 52 year old Susan Redfearn of Platteville was arrested for Trespassing. Redfearn was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville
Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
