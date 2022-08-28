ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Moxie

This week's pet of the week from the Dane County Humane Society is a friendly 8-year-old cat named Moxie who loves attention and cuddles.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue

MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren't immediately available.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
x1071.com

$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he's released.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner's report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he was ejected from his motorcycle while rounding a corner on an on-ramp from I-39/90 to the Beltline.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
x1071.com

Woman rear-ended with 3 children inside vehicle in Grant County

A Grant County woman and her three children were rear ended on Wednesday around 9:30 am. An investigation showed 33 year old Sara Novinskie of Montfort and her three young children, were stopped in the middle of the west bound lane of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18. Novinskie had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear when 72-year-old Alan Myers of Platteville didn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of Novinskie’s van. Myers was taken to Southwest Health with minor injuries and Novinskie took her children to be checked out. The Grant County Sheriff’s office cited Myers with following too closely to Novinskie’s vehicle and his vehicle is total loss.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Rebekah Robinson
x1071.com

Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Local United Way to hold campaign kickoff breakfast Thursday

United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold its annual fundraising campaign kickoff breakfast this week. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st in at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. The fundraising drive collects donations for 33 nonprofit organizations to fund projects for health, education and financial stability. The local United Way serves counties including Dubuque, Iowa, Grant and Lafayette.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback

MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team's go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it's a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time

MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race's history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Nurses to file 10-day strike notice with UW Health on Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health nurses who voted to strike last week are moving forward, announcing plans to file their formal 10-day notice on Friday, leaders said on Thursday. The strike would start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and last at least three days.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Woman Arrested On Trespassing Charge

A woman from Platteville was arrested Wednesday on a trespassing charge. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway I in New Diggings Township around 2pm Wednesday where 52 year old Susan Redfearn of Platteville was arrested for Trespassing. Redfearn was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost

MADISON, Wis. — Madison's planned men's homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
DODGEVILLE, WI

