On October 13, Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group are gifting San Francisco with its own true-to-life adventure replicating key scenes and moments from the 90s sitcom. The experience features interactive activities, collectible merch and 12 realistic rooms replicating the show’s set. Ready to literally step into your favorite FRIENDS™ episodes? Tickets are on sale, and everything else is just ‘moo point’. Save your spot here! Throughout the experience, you’ll get to navigate 12 ultra-realistic rooms replicated straight from FRIENDS™. The lifelike setting will take you through the show’s key locations, including Rachel and Monica’s door, Chandler and Joey’s recliner and Central Perk’s comfy couch. Props and costumes will also be part of the fun, so be prepared to pose next to the chicken on Monica’s head (you heard that right). You’ll have the opportunity to recreate your favorite moments from the show, snapping photos across the interactive sets. Whether you’re making memories with your ‘lobster’ by trying your luck at moving in the iconic couch or striking a pose in front of the legendary fountain, FRIENDS™ trivia spread throughout the experience will transport you into a world where ‘unagi’ reigns.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO