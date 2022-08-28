ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday

Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Tickets To SF’s Interactive FRIENDS™ Experience Have Just Been Released

On October 13, Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group are gifting San Francisco with its own true-to-life adventure replicating key scenes and moments from the 90s sitcom. The experience features interactive activities, collectible merch and 12 realistic rooms replicating the show’s set. Ready to literally step into your favorite FRIENDS™ episodes? Tickets are on sale, and everything else is just ‘moo point’. Save your spot here!  Throughout the experience, you’ll get to navigate 12 ultra-realistic rooms replicated straight from FRIENDS™. The lifelike setting will take you through the show’s key locations, including Rachel and Monica’s door, Chandler and Joey’s recliner and Central Perk’s comfy couch. Props and costumes will also be part of the fun, so be prepared to pose next to the chicken on Monica’s head (you heard that right). You’ll have the opportunity to recreate your favorite moments from the show, snapping photos across the interactive sets. Whether you’re making memories with your ‘lobster’ by trying your luck at moving in the iconic couch or striking a pose in front of the legendary fountain, FRIENDS™ trivia spread throughout the experience will transport you into a world where ‘unagi’ reigns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco

Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Spend One Day in San Francisco, California

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. San Francisco is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in the United States, with its steep rolling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

BART offering 50% off fares for entire month of September

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022. Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according […]
Secret SF

7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas

Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
BOLINAS, CA
Daily Mail

San Francisco's homelessness laid bare: Images show city streets crowded with tents as figures show 8,000 are homeless - but woke politicians do nothing as business owners threatening to withhold taxes

A flood of new images from the streets of San Francisco have brought into stark focus the extent of the city's ongoing homelessness problem, which has driven some businesses to threaten to withhold tax payments. Rows of tents were pictured lined up outside businesses with people's belongings strewn across the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Ok’s Deli Brings Its Stacked, Instagrammable Sandwiches to New Oakland Storefront

Sandwich fanatics, get ready: Pop-up favorite Ok’s Deli is gearing up for the September 1 opening of its long-awaited permanent Oakland shop. It’s been seven months since its last pop-up, and in that time chef-owner Albert Ok was searching for the perfect spot to serve up his Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches. Although the pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close, resulting in a number of available storefronts, it was tough to find the perfect space for a busy sandwich shop. Ok was committed to settling in Oakland, and although there was a brief, tempting offer to open up shop in San Francisco, he ultimately settled on a spot near the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 40th Street, explaining he wanted to stay “community based” and “East Bay faithful.”
OAKLAND, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

