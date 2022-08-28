Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
sunset.com
Modern Modular: How a Creative Couple Turned Corrugated Metal into Magic
A country house can be a time machine. At least that’s how Todd Hosfelt sees it: “When you come here, time slows down. One day can feel like a weekend. A weekend can feel like a week. When you go back to the city, you feel like you’ve been away forever.”
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
Tickets To SF’s Interactive FRIENDS™ Experience Have Just Been Released
On October 13, Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group are gifting San Francisco with its own true-to-life adventure replicating key scenes and moments from the 90s sitcom. The experience features interactive activities, collectible merch and 12 realistic rooms replicating the show’s set. Ready to literally step into your favorite FRIENDS™ episodes? Tickets are on sale, and everything else is just ‘moo point’. Save your spot here! Throughout the experience, you’ll get to navigate 12 ultra-realistic rooms replicated straight from FRIENDS™. The lifelike setting will take you through the show’s key locations, including Rachel and Monica’s door, Chandler and Joey’s recliner and Central Perk’s comfy couch. Props and costumes will also be part of the fun, so be prepared to pose next to the chicken on Monica’s head (you heard that right). You’ll have the opportunity to recreate your favorite moments from the show, snapping photos across the interactive sets. Whether you’re making memories with your ‘lobster’ by trying your luck at moving in the iconic couch or striking a pose in front of the legendary fountain, FRIENDS™ trivia spread throughout the experience will transport you into a world where ‘unagi’ reigns.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces
(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing
SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
NBC Bay Area
12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Spend One Day in San Francisco, California
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. San Francisco is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in the United States, with its steep rolling...
berkeleyside.org
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area worth $2.5 million
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
BART offering 50% off fares for entire month of September
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Thursday, BART will be offering 50% discount on all published fares for the entire month of September. The discounted fares are in honor of the transit system’s 50th anniversary, on Sept. 11, 2022. Fare reductions will automatically be deducted when you use a Clipper card at the fare gate, according […]
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas
Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
San Francisco's homelessness laid bare: Images show city streets crowded with tents as figures show 8,000 are homeless - but woke politicians do nothing as business owners threatening to withhold taxes
A flood of new images from the streets of San Francisco have brought into stark focus the extent of the city's ongoing homelessness problem, which has driven some businesses to threaten to withhold tax payments. Rows of tents were pictured lined up outside businesses with people's belongings strewn across the...
Eater
Ok’s Deli Brings Its Stacked, Instagrammable Sandwiches to New Oakland Storefront
Sandwich fanatics, get ready: Pop-up favorite Ok’s Deli is gearing up for the September 1 opening of its long-awaited permanent Oakland shop. It’s been seven months since its last pop-up, and in that time chef-owner Albert Ok was searching for the perfect spot to serve up his Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches. Although the pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close, resulting in a number of available storefronts, it was tough to find the perfect space for a busy sandwich shop. Ok was committed to settling in Oakland, and although there was a brief, tempting offer to open up shop in San Francisco, he ultimately settled on a spot near the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 40th Street, explaining he wanted to stay “community based” and “East Bay faithful.”
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
The popularity of this regional sandwich has been booming.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
San Mateo facility that served residents dish detergent faced complaints in past
The senior living facility where one woman died from a poisoning on Monday has faced multiple complaints from previous residents, according to a complaint investigation report obtained by KRON4.
