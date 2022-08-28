Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
ComicBook
Watch: Matt Riddle Nailed Seth Rollins With an RKO After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Matt Riddle (who finally got his first name back) and Seth Rollins had an explosive Monday night. Hours before Raw even started, fans spotted the two brawling in the parking lot of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then in a split-screen interview midway through the show Rollins brought up Riddle's recent divorce, causing Riddle to cuss him out and demand to know where he was hiding in the arena. Then after the cameras stopped rolling for the night the two wound up fighting in the middle of the ring. Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp after hitting a low blow, only for Riddle to dodge it and hit an RKO.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Married
It looks like love is in the air for a WWE Hall of Famer as TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella recently married her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony in Paris. According to the report the wedding took place in front of a small group of friends and family.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Malakai Black Requests AEW Release
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Xero News, AEW superstar Malakai Black has asked for and been granted his release from the company. The report, which is unconfirmed at this time, also mentions that 3 other superstars have...
ComicBook
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
PWMania
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
PWMania
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
Yardbarker
Ric Flair says Randy Savage never got over Elizabeth's death, he wasn't the same guy in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the night he regained the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, PA. The finish of the match had to be done twice because Vince McMahon did not like the finish.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary
"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."
