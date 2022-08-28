Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Raquel Rodriguez and More
Raquel Rodriguez etched her name in the history books Monday when she won the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside partner Aliyah. It was the third title of the 31-year-old's young career and is likely just the start for the second-generation star, according to a new report. The latest...
WWE・
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for All Out 2022 Match Card
All Elite Wrestling returns to Chicago Sunday night for what is traditionally one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year, All Out. The 2022 edition features a loaded card, headlined by hometown hero CM Punk challenging undisputed AEW world champion Jon Moxley. Here is the rest of the card as...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Expected to Return on Raw After Clash at the Castle
Former universal champion Braun Strowman is reportedly expected to make his WWE return imminently. According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Strowman's return is on the horizon, and he is scheduled to be present for Monday's episode of Raw in Kansas City, Missouri, which will be WWE's first show after Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event.
Bleacher Report
Finn Balor on Triple H in Charge; Carmella Injury Update; The Usos Make WWE History
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Count Finn Balor among those who have a positive outlook regarding Triple H's ascent to head of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon. During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin (h/t WrestlingInc's...
WWE・
Comments / 0