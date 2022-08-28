ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Ali Velshi
MSNBC

GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn

The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns

The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden says democracy ‘cannot survive’ if Trump supporters believe ‘either they win, or they were cheated’

Joe Biden hammered Donald Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during a primetime address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”"Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election—either they win, or they were cheated,” the president said on Thursday night speaking in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and US constutition were signed. “That’s where MAGA Republicans are today."Pres. Biden: “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MSNBC

In lieu of actual defense, purpose of Trump's special master ploy becomes clear

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's argument in a court hearing over whether a special master should be appointed to review the material recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI is really about discrediting the DOJ in the public eye than it is about making a legal argument. Sept. 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden's 'soul of the nation' speech brought to you by Trump

Republicans have been up in arms lately over recent remarks President Joe Biden made characterizing the MAGA movement as “semi-fascism.”. Listening to Republicans whine, you’d think the suggestion was either A) inaccurate, and B) new. And it’s neither. In Thursday's speech, Biden detailed how "MAGA Republicans," as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Team Trump barely even tries to respond to Justice Dept. filing

If Donald Trump’s attorneys are trying to play a game of legal chess, they need to realize that their Justice Department rivals keep taking all of their pieces. In the latest back-and-forth, the Republican and his team last week asked for a special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents by way of a court filing that legal experts found laughable. It led the Justice Department to respond with a brutal filing of its own that cast the former president in an even more scandalous light, and seemed to suggest that he’s facing the very real possibility of a criminal indictment.
POTUS
MSNBC

The DOJ's new filing punctures Trump's greatest delusion

The Department of Justice’s patience with former President Donald Trump is wearing thin. In a Florida federal court filing Tuesday night, the DOJ shredded many of the arguments that Trump’s lawyers had made demanding that a “special master” be appointed to sort through documents the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8.
POTUS

