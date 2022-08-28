ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested

Spokane Police Department said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield is awaiting extradition to Washington.
SPOKANE, WA

