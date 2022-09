October’s Very Own Relaunches OVO Essentials With New Collection

O ctober is almost here and Drake’s clothing brand is here for it. OVO Essentials is being relaunched and aims to have everyone prepared for whatever the fall may bring.

As per Hypebeast Champagne Papi and crew are bringing back OVO Essentials. Originally released in 2018, OVO Essentials was inspired by travel and the demands of ‘life on the road’. For Fall/Winter 2022, OVO Essentials has been entirely redeveloped with new and improved fabrics sourced and produced in collaboration with advanced European factories. The new drop is timely as the consumers have embraced brands whose intention is to provide aspirational and accessible solutions to complete your wardrobe.

The OVO Essentials drop sticks to the athleisure script with all the staple offerings covered. Included are hooded sweatshirts, crewnecks, t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, sweats, and shorts in the everyday colors of black, grey, and white. Additionally, we get a polo shirt that features wordmark buttons and OVO Owl logo embroidered on the left chest. Thankfully the pricing isn’t flagrant at all, and you get pieces starting at the $60 mark.

You can shop the new offerings here and get a better look at the entire collection of elevated basics below.

1. OVO Essentials Fall/Winter 2022

Source:OVO

OVO Essentials Fall/Winter 2022 ovo

