The Zane Wheatley family did a family vacation to the coast of Oregon. They took in several sights, among which was a stop at a huge, beautiful waterfall on their way up. The family was excited to be able to walk into the Pacific Ocean. There were seals there, and one touched against Georgia. “It was a long drive,” Laura says, “but it was worth it!”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO