Herald-Journal
Promontory Pointers: A lovely family vacation to Oregon; garden producing bountiful harvest
The Zane Wheatley family did a family vacation to the coast of Oregon. They took in several sights, among which was a stop at a huge, beautiful waterfall on their way up. The family was excited to be able to walk into the Pacific Ocean. There were seals there, and one touched against Georgia. “It was a long drive,” Laura says, “but it was worth it!”
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water...
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on...
