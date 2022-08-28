ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

3rd Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Now In Custody

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Alejandro Cantu, a suspect in a west-side murder, is in the Brown County jail, records show. Cantu, 31, was booked into the jail this morning (Thur). He was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the April murder near Western and Perkins avenues.
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County Declares War On Fentanyl

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach announced a plan to address misuse of fentanyl and other opioids. Streckenbach was joined by Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick and other department leaders today (THUR). Streckenbach is directing Public Health to use opioid settlement funds to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Debate Over Which Flags To Fly

GREEN BAY, WI (METRO) – There are a lot of people in Green Bay with opinions about which flags should not fly over city hall. A city council meeting last night saw a string of people who said they only want the city’s flag, the state’s flag, and the US flag flown.
GREEN BAY, WI

