Read full article on original website
Related
wnflsports.com
3rd Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Now In Custody
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Alejandro Cantu, a suspect in a west-side murder, is in the Brown County jail, records show. Cantu, 31, was booked into the jail this morning (Thur). He was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the April murder near Western and Perkins avenues.
wnflsports.com
Brown County Declares War On Fentanyl
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach announced a plan to address misuse of fentanyl and other opioids. Streckenbach was joined by Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick and other department leaders today (THUR). Streckenbach is directing Public Health to use opioid settlement funds to...
wnflsports.com
WEDC Distributes Over $1 Million in Grant Funding to Green Bay Organizations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has given over a million dollars in grant funding to two area groups in order to help diverse businesses. Green Bay’s On Broadway and NewCap are getting the money as part of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding....
wnflsports.com
Debate Over Which Flags To Fly
GREEN BAY, WI (METRO) – There are a lot of people in Green Bay with opinions about which flags should not fly over city hall. A city council meeting last night saw a string of people who said they only want the city’s flag, the state’s flag, and the US flag flown.
Comments / 0